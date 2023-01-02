Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

Monday – January 2 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (12-3, 6-2 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, 5-1 Home)



Both teams are ready to start the NFL’s second season. This game means a lot when it comes down to playoff seeding and AFC dominance. Both teams are favored to win it all! I know what you are thinking, “How can you have two teams from the same conference favored by to win the Super Bowl?” Well, I’m glad you asked. If Buffalo or Cincinnati meet in the AFC championship game, the winner of that game will be Super Bowl champions this season. There I said it! It really doesn’t matter who’s coming out of the NFC. Hmmm, we’re going to see what’s happening after this Monday Night Football game.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills have been the bullies of the AFC for the past 3 seasons. Their quarterback is a 6’5, 237-pound stud from Wyoming that can run the ball like a running back, pass the ball with accuracy and is mentally strong enough to play from behind and win a game. Quarterback Josh Allen is the real deal for Buffalo. The key for a Bills victory will be how well wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches passes to move the chains in this one. Keep an eye on the Bills defensive line and how well they apply pressure to the Bengals running game.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have found a way to win games and beat some pretty good teams doing it. Quarterback Joe Burrow took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season with a team that no one thought would win a playoff game. He has 4,260 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Running back Joe Mixon has 199 carries for 787 yards and 6 touchdowns. The key for the Bengals will be getting the ball to Tee Higgins. He has 1,022 receiving yards with 7 touchdowns while averaging 14 yards per reception. Ja’Marr Chase isn’t a bad choice either to attack downfield. Keep an eye on the offensive line this week. They will be the x-factor for the Bengals if they can protect Burrow and open up running lanes for Mixon.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 53.5% chance of winning this one on the road. The quarterback play will be key for both teams and the winning team will be Bills. I would be a complete block head taking the Bengals right now, but this one could go either way.



Final Score

Bills – 32

Bengals 29