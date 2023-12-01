Pac-12 Championship Preview: #5 Oregon Ducks vs #3 Washington Huskies

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#5 Oregon Ducks vs #3 Washington Huskies

Friday – December 1 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

#5 Oregon Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12)

#3 Washington Huskies (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12)



“The Ducks versus The Dawgs”! This game will be lights out from start to finish. Both teams squared off earlier this season and the Huskies came out on top, 36-33. The Oregon Ducks and the Washington Huskies will leave the conference for the Big Ten next season, so the winner will have some serious bragging rights. You can say that both teams are ready to claim the title and head to big bowl games in pursuit of a national title. Both programs have taken huge steps to get to this point over the past 3 years. Both teams have quarterbacks that could win the Heisman Trophy this year. Let’s take a closer look at both teams.



#5 Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have a new starter at quarterback in Bo Nix. Last season Nix was starting at Auburn and looked as if he couldn’t take the reins and get the team over the hump. This season he has recorded 37 touchdowns with 2 interceptions and 3906 yards through the air. He is a Heisman hopeful, but he has unfinished business right now. Keep an eye on wide out Troy Franklin. He has 1349 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. This game will display at least 12 players that will play in the NFL next season both as draft picks and free agents. The offensive line will be the x-factor for a Ducks victory. If they can buy Nix some extra seconds in the pocket when he drops back to pass, he’ll likely pick apart the Huskies coverage.



#3 Washington Huskies

The Huskies are led by senior quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. He will be the x-factor for his team. He has 3899 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His play has lifted this team from a mediocre team to one of the best squads in the country. His favorite target is wide out Rome Odunze. Odunze has 1326 rushing yards on 73 carries and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Running back Dillon Johnson will also be a huge impact player for the Huskies offense. He will need to get his touches early and often. The receivers for the Huskies will put a lot of pressure on the Ducks secondary.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ducks with a 75.8% chance of winning the Pac-12. I’m taking the Huskies in this one. The over/under is 65.5, take the under it’s the safe bet!



Final Score

Huskies – 32

Ducks – 30