Bar Louie Raises Over $295,000 Through Cocktails for a Cause Initiative

Bar Louie’s dedication to serving its communities remained steadfast throughout 2021 as The Original Gastrobar raised more than $295,000 for national and local charitable organizations.

In 2021, Bar Louie launched Cocktails for a Cause – an arm of the brand’s giveback program Louie Loves – to make a donation to a different nonprofit organization every quarter.

Throughout the year, Bar Louie partnered with the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) at the USBG Foundation, World Central Kitchen (WCK), Meals on Wheels America (MOWA) and Operation Homefront (OH). Bar Louie offered limited-time special cocktails each quarter and for every cocktail sold, Bar Louie donated $1 to the featured nonprofit organization. Guests were also welcome to make a $1, $5, or $10 donation during order checkout, in-store and online.

To show its support for the hospitality industry affected by the pandemic, Bar Louie kicked off 2021 by partnering with the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) at the USBG Foundation, a national grant fund focused on being a financial safety net for bartenders in the U.S. and its territories. Bar Louie raised $35,000 to assist qualified bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers who need financial assistance as a result of a catastrophic event or an emergency hardship.

Then, Bar Louie teamed up with World Central Kitchen and raised $114,000 to help the organization continue to use the power of food to nourish communities in time of crisis.

Bar Louie’s Cocktails for a Cause initiative with WCK not only raised awareness of world-wide hunger and delivered meals, but helped provide hope, dignity, community and overall support to those in crisis.

Following its WCK fundraiser, Bar Louie partnered with Meals on Wheels America, a national organization dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger in more than 5,000 communities across the country. Bar Louie raised $94,000 to help ensure our senior neighbors across the country receive nutritious meals and memorable experiences.

Rounding out the year, Bar Louie raised $52,000 for Operation Homefront – a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families – during the holiday season. Since 2016, Bar Louie has partnered with OH, donating more than $125,000 to date.

“We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated guests and team members that helped us raise these significant funds towards truly wonderful causes and individuals,” said CEO Tom Fricke. “At Bar Louie, we strive to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and are grateful that we’re in a position to continue prioritizing giving. We’re honored to have had the opportunity to support these causes and look forward to continuing our charitable initiatives throughout 2022.”

This year, Bar Louie is bringing back its Cocktails for a Cause initiative. Now through April 5, The Original Gastrobar will feature its newest cocktail creation — Winter Citrus Punch. For every Winter Citrus Punch sold, Bar Louie will donate $1 to Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian organization that aims to end hunger, for everyone, for good. The nonprofit treats and prevents child malnutrition and supports communities with sustainable solutions to hunger.

Bar Louie’s goal is to raise $30,000 for Action Against Hunger through this campaign.

For those unable to make it to their local gastrobar during Cocktails for a Cause but wish to contribute, Bar Louie is accepting donations at barlouie.funraise.org.