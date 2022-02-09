Errol Spence Jr. & Yordenis Ugas Set To Meet In Unification Showdown at AT&T Stadium

Unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugas will square off in a welterweight championship unification showdown on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Presale for tickets begins today at 12 p.m. CT through SeatGeek.com, using the code BOXING.

Tickets for the live event go on sale to the public this Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. CT and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

Spence-Ugas pits two of the best welterweight champions in the sport in a high-stakes unification match.

Both men are coming off impressive victories over elite welterweights at top of the class in the division.

Spence defeated former champion Shawn Porter in his last fight, while Ugas scored a thrilling upset victory over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao.

