Dallas Cowboys: Draft Picks Are Ready

By DaVince "Dino" Wright



April 29th was the day that Cowboy fans waited for like the results of the 2020 presidential elections. Cowboy fans packed neighboring watering holes like Dick’s Last Resort, Hooters, Chili’s or any place with TVs plastered on the walls. Last season the Cowboys defense got exposed from the defensive line to the secondary. The team lost very winnable games which caused the Cowboy faithful to shake their heads and say, “We’ll get better next year!” We’ll it’s time to gear up for next season and the draft allows mediocre teams to get better and the best teams to get stronger. Dallas’ needs were on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas needed a big time cornerback, linebacker and safety that could come in and play immediately. One the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys needed a young bull to bolster the offensive line, especially at the tackle position. Lets take a look at the draft choices and my take on the picks.



Round 1 Pick 12: Dallas took Linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State. Micah Parson is the protypical new aged linebacker that is quick to the line and can tackle in open space. He ran the 40 in 4.39 and he recorded 192 tackles in 26 college games so he’s very active. The downside about him is that he sat out of the 2020 college football season. I don’t think that missing last season will bother him.



Round 2 Pick 44: Dallas needed a cornerback, so missing Patrick Surtain, Jr. in the first round the Cowboys chose a jewel in Kelvin Joseph from Kentucky. Joseph is a man among boys and he will prove it to you guys this year. He played pretty well on a team that no one watched. He and last year’s pick Trevon Diggs will be a tough combination in the coming years. He sat out the last two games of the season getting ready for his future as well.



Round 3 Pick 75: This pick had new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn all over it. Osa Odighizuma, defensive tackle from UCLA will be house hold name. He had 11.5 sacks in 43 games with 27.5 tackles for loss. He is a run stopper first and his quickness on the line will help this defense in short yardage situations.



Round 3 Pick 84: Chauncey Golston, defensive end from Iowa will be a starter by mid-season. I was surprised this guy dropped this far in draft. Dallas hit the jack pot with this pick which means Dallas has way too many defensive ends and needs to make some cuts. This kid puts you in the mind of any one of the Watt brothers! He has that kind of motor.



Round 3 Pick 99: Nahshon Wright, cornerback from Oregon State. This kid is a 6’4″, 183-pound dynamo that can play on either side of the defense. He reminds me of a young Bobby Taylor from Philly 20 years ago. He will be the key matching up against 6’4″ receivers. Put this kid on the right side and allow him to get some playing time. Dallas fans will fall in love with him.



Round 4 Pick 115: Dallas took another linebacker with Jabil Cox from LSU. This… I love this pick because Dallas needs these young hungry bulls. Cox can cover running backs and tight ends in passing situations. LSU will miss him, but Dallas has to make room for him and not just on special teams.



Round 4 Pick 138: Dallas took Josh Ball an offensive tackle from Marshall. Ball can easily come into the season as a starter. He has a strong will with great footwork. Dallas’ offensive tackles missed significant time with injuries last season and he can be a key figure at that position this coming season.



Round 5 Pick 179: Dallas to Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko. He is 6’4″ and 222 pounds that can fly. His downfall is that he’s 24-years old. He could easily win a roster spot on special teams or as a back up. He could really be that outside threat against some of the leagues small corner backs especially in the red zone.



Round 6 Pick 192: Dallas took Quinton Bohanna from Kentucky. I’m not sure if another defensive tackle thrown in the mix will be good for this team. They have had DT that got big pay days and have done nothing in the past. Maybe he can be that diamond in the rough? This kid is 327 pounds of trouble in the trenches and it exactly what the Cowboys need right now.



Round 6 Pick 227: Dallas picked corner back Israel Mukuamu from South Carolina. I really like this pick. This kid is 6’4″, 214 pounds and has 34 inch arms. He can play in on the corner, in the slot and at safety. I would play him at safety. The Dallas secondary was punished with over the top plays by every team they faced last season.



Round 7 Pick 238: Dallas chose Matt Farniok, offensive guard from Nebraska. Here’s the diamond of the Cowboys draft this year. I know what your thinking, “How can he be a diamond?” Well this kid played at Nebraska and he can play anywhere on the line. He’s been one of the best interior line men in the country that went unnoticed. He can be that fit for Joe Looney and Tyler Biadasz. Tyler Biadasz will be moving to center where played a few games there last season.