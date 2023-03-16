Texas Motor Speedway IRL Media Day

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Two-time and defending NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power and rising star Pato O’Ward hopeful of conquering TMS again in the PPG 375 on Sunday, April 2

The two-day event will have the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on track Saturday, April 1, for practice and qualifying. The opening one-hour practice will begin at 8 a.m. CT and be followed by qualifying at 11:15 a.m. Split-field practices will run from 12:45-1:15 p.m. and then a final one-hour full-field session at 1:30 p.m.

The weekend culminates Sunday, April 2, with the PPG 375, which begins at 11:15 a.m. (TV: NBC & Peacock, Radio: INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM, 95.9 The Ranch-local).

During Wednesday’s media day, Power and O’Ward did their best to replicate that dramatic finish of a year ago between Newgarden and McLaughlin in a karting race exhibition at the Lone Star Kartpark situated at Texas Motor Speedway. The two NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars treated the media and a throng of fans on hand to several thrilling moves with Power barely edging O’Ward at the checkered for the victory. “It was good fun,” Power said. “I liked learning the track and it was good racing.” Added O’Ward: “Will took the fastest kart so I had to take the second-fastest, but they were pretty even. Mine was good in some places and his in others. It was fun.” … Justin Schuoler of KickintheTires.net won the Media Top Driver Challenge with a best lap of 51.2 seconds. He also won the qualifier to advance to the final. … Three-time Indy 500 winner and Fort Worth native Johnny Rutherford was on hand to join O’Ward and Power for their visit. Rutherford celebrated his 85th birthday on Sunday.