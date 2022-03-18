Charles Schawb Challenge Tickets Now on Sale

Colonial Country Club. Tickets to the May 25-29 Tournament during Memorial Day Weekend are now on sale. The excitement for a 76-year tradition in Fort Worth is building and the countdown has begun for a famous Texas rite of Spring, the Charles Schwab Challenge at. Tickets to the May 25-29 Tournament during Memorial Day Weekend are now on sale.

“We are excited about the opportunity to stage a tournament under normal conditions for our fans and sponsors, after the last two difficult years,” said Tournament Chairman Jim Whitten. “We have simplified things in a lot of ways, specifically for the purpose of providing a truly memorable experience for all who attend.”

There are three ticket offerings available for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge: the Colonial Daily Ticket, a Villages Ticket and the PXG Patio Club Ticket.

Colonial Daily Ticket

Single day grounds ticket provides gallery access at all 18 holes, practice facilities and entry into public venues including the Fan Shop and Schwab’s 5 Performance Center. Colonial Daily Ticket holders can purchase food and beverages at locations throughout the course.

3,000 Colonial Daily Tickets are available each day, Thursday-Sunday, at the first release price of $85 per day.

After the first 3,000 tickets are sold, a second release of 2,000 additional Colonial Daily Tickets are available for $100 per day.

Welcoming the return of the Wednesday Colonial Pro-Am

Following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic crowd restrictions, the popular Wednesday Colonial Pro-Am is back for fans. A limited number of Wednesday-only Colonial Pro-Am tickets are available for $50. This provides grounds access and entry into the fan attractions.

Food and beverages can be purchased on-course.

Villages Ticket

The Villages Ticket provides full access for shared golf viewing and all-inclusive dining and drinks in three ticket-only Villages at holes 8/9/12, 13 and 16, and also entry into Colonial’s Poolside Plaza at the Clubhouse.

Village ticket holders are treated to a carefully-crafted menu in all Villages, including premium liquors, beer, wine and soft drinks, all included with the ticket.

Only 400 Villages Tickets are available each day, Thursday-Sunday, at the price of $325 per day.

PXG Patio Club

The tournament’s only in-clubhouse ticket, featuring Colonial Signature Service and patio views of No. 16 green and No. 17 tee, is the PXG Patio Club.

This venue offers a VIP tournament experience. Included with the ticket are premier dining offerings from Colonial’s Executive Chef and premium liquors, beer, wine and soft drinks. PXG Patio Club ticket holders also have full course access and entry into the three on-course Villages and the Poolside Plaza at the Clubhouse, including food and drinks.

A limited number of PXG Patio Club tickets are available each day Thursday-Sunday (Friday is sold out) at $575 per day.

Sales tax will be added to all ticket and parking purchases.

Parking

Two VIP parking options are available. Silver Parking is located at TCU’s Worth Hills Parking Garage just blocks from Colonial, with roundtrip shuttle to the Colonial Clubhouse. Silver Parking prices are $50 on Wednesday, $75 per day, Thursday-Sunday or $350 for the week, Wednesday-Sunday. Gold Valet Parking is also available at the Colonial Clubhouse for $150 per day or $750 for the week, Wednesday-Sunday.

All tickets and parking for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge are electronic, paperless tickets through Ticketmaster.