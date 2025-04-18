AC/DC: A Triumphant Return to Texas at AT&T Stadium

Photos and words by Dustin Schneider

On April 14, 2025, rock ‘n’ roll was alive and louder than ever as AC/DC roared back into Texas with a high-voltage performance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The stop marked a triumphant return to the Lone Star State after nearly a decade away, with the legendary band proving that age is just a number when the riffs are eternal. Fans from across the country poured into the massive stadium, ready to salute one of the greatest rock acts of all time—and AC/DC delivered with a vengeance.

But before the Aussie icons took the stage, the evening kicked off with a blistering set from The Pretty Reckless, fronted by the fierce and charismatic Taylor Momsen. The New York-based hard rock band is no stranger to the big stage, but opening for AC/DC was clearly a career milestone—and they made the most of it.

The Pretty Reckless: A Perfect Storm to Start the Night

Drenched in black leather and raw emotion, Taylor Momsen stalked the stage with the intensity of a seasoned frontwoman. Her gritty, blues-infused vocals cut through the stadium air like a battle cry, while the band behind her channeled a mix of ‘70s hard rock swagger and modern edge. Tracks like “Death by Rock and Roll” and “Make Me Wanna Die” hit hard, showcasing their ability to blend melody and menace with finesse.

For classic rock fans with a darker twist, The Pretty Reckless was a perfect fit. More importantly, they set the tone for what was to come—a night steeped in decibels, distortion, and sheer rock power.

The Return of the Thunder: AC/DC Hits the Stage

When the house lights finally dropped and the massive LED screens sparked to life, the roar of 80,000 fans was deafening. A dramatic, animated intro paved the way for AC/DC’s entrance, culminating in the explosive opening riffs of “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”—and with that, the legends were off to the races.

Clad in his trademark schoolboy outfit, Angus Young bounded across the stage with the energy of someone half his age. Whether duck-walking across the catwalk or soloing atop a rising platform, he played like a man possessed, hammering out screaming leads from his cherry-red Gibson SG with unmatched ferocity.Brian Johnson, whose iconic voice was once feared lost to hearing issues, sounded reinvigorated. From the first scream of “Back in Black” to the snarl of “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” his vocals were sharp, gravelly, and pure AC/DC. Fans who had worried about his long absence were quickly reassured—Johnson is back and in fighting form.

The band’s 20-song setlist pulled heavily from their most beloved material, peppered with just enough newer songs to keep things fresh. After the opening blitz, the band tore through “Back in Black,” “Demon Fire,” “Shot Down in Flames,” and the fan-favorite “Thunderstruck.”The latter, with its iconic tapped guitar intro, sent the stadium into a frenzy. Angus took center stage—quite literally—as he milked the riff while the entire crowd clapped, shouted, and air-guitared along. It was one of many moments that made the night feel both massive and deeply personal. Newer tracks like “Shot in the Dark” and “Demon Fire” (off 2020’s Power Up) fit seamlessly among the classics, proving that AC/DC isn’t just coasting on legacy. They’re still writing killer riffs that hold their own against the likes of “Shoot to Thrill” or “Hell’s Bells.”

If there was any question about whether Angus Young is still the lifeblood of AC/DC, this show put it to rest. He was everywhere—slashing through solos, duck-walking through the pit, interacting with fans, and somehow never running out of gas. His extended solo during “Let There Be Rock” was a marathon of showmanship, climaxing with Angus flat on his back, spinning in circles while shredding away with wild abandon. At 69 years old, Angus remains the embodiment of what makes AC/DC tick: relentless energy, dirty riffs, and pure, unapologetic fun. He didn’t just play guitar—he commanded it, coaxing screams and squeals from his instrument like it was an extension of his soul. And the crowd? They couldn’t get enough!

More than just a concert, AC/DC’s performance at AT&T Stadium was a celebration. A celebration of riffs, resilience, and the timeless power of rock ‘n’ roll. It was a reminder that, even in 2025, some things still hit just as hard as they did in 1980. With no signs of slowing down, AC/DC continues to defy time, expectations, and the very laws of physics (seriously, how does Angus do that for two hours?). And with opening acts like The Pretty Reckless carrying the torch into the future, it’s clear that rock is far from dead—it’s alive, it’s kicking, and it sounds like a Marshall stack cranked to eleven.

For those about to rock, AC/DC saluted them. And Arlington roared back with everything it had.