8th inning comeback seals Rangers sweep of the Guardians

1st Kwan homered to right center (407 feet). 1 0

1st Semien homered to left (349 feet). 1 1

2nd Kwan singled to center, Arias scored and Fry scored, Straw to second. 3 1

3rd Lowe singled to center, Semien scored, Seager to third. 3 2

8th Fry homered to left (404 feet), J. Naylor scored. 5 2

8th Lowe singled to center, Semien scored, Seager to second. 5 3

8th García doubled to left, Seager scored, Lowe to third. 5 4