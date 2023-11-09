50% Field Goal percentage lifts TCU over A&M Kingsville 86-48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|6
|19
|13
|48
|27
|22
|18
|19
|86
Team Stats
|FG
|18-54
|31-61
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|50.8
|3PT
|7-27
|14-35
|Three Point %
|25.9
|40.0
|FT
|5-8
|10-13
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|76.9
|Rebounds
|25
|42
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|16
|28
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Total Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|12
|11
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|1
|42
Team Notes
- The Horned Frogs shot 8-19 from three-point land in the first half.
- Exactly one-third (14-42) of TCU’s rebounds came on the offensive glass
- TCU’s plus-17 rebounding margin was its best in a game since finishing with a 58-35 edge on the glass in a season-opening win vs. Houston Baptist on Nov. 9, 2021.
- TCU came one dime shy of matching its 2022-23 season-high in assists. The Horned Frogs dished out 21 assists vs. Nichols on Dec. 21.
- TCU last had four players score in double figures on Jan. 31 at Oklahoma.
- The Horned Frogs have now won 36 straight games when holding teams to 50 points or less. Head coach Mark Campbell‘s teams are now 10-0 when preventing teams from eclipsing the 50-point threshold.
- TCU earned its first 2-0 start to a season in three years with the win.
- The Horned Frogs improved their record inside Schollmaier Arena to 90-50 all-time and 25-4 in November games