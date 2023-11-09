News Ticker

50% Field Goal percentage lifts TCU over A&M Kingsville 86-48

November 9, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Tex. A&M-Kingsville 10 6 19 13 48
TCU 27 22 18 19 86

Team Stats

 
FG 18-54 31-61
Field Goal % 33.3 50.8
3PT 7-27 14-35
Three Point % 25.9 40.0
FT 5-8 10-13
Free Throw % 62.5 76.9
Rebounds 25 42
Offensive Rebounds 9 14
Defensive Rebounds 16 28
Assists 14 20
Steals 5 11
Blocks 0 7
Total Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 12 11
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 1 42

Team Notes

  • The Horned Frogs shot 8-19 from three-point land in the first half.
  • Exactly one-third (14-42) of TCU’s rebounds came on the offensive glass
  • TCU’s plus-17 rebounding margin was its best in a game since finishing with a 58-35 edge on the glass in a season-opening win vs. Houston Baptist on Nov. 9, 2021.
  • TCU came one dime shy of matching its 2022-23 season-high in assists. The Horned Frogs dished out 21 assists vs. Nichols on Dec. 21.
  • TCU last had four players score in double figures on Jan. 31 at Oklahoma.
  • The Horned Frogs have now won 36 straight games when holding teams to 50 points or less. Head coach Mark Campbell‘s teams are now 10-0 when preventing teams from eclipsing the 50-point threshold.
  • TCU earned its first 2-0 start to a season in three years with the win.
  • The Horned Frogs improved their record inside Schollmaier Arena to 90-50 all-time and 25-4 in November games

