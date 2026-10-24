2026 World Series Preview

By Wiley Singleton

The hated LA Dodgers were swept in the NLCS by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers used great pitching, consistent fielding and timely hitting to vanquish the juggernaut Dodgers. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to win the AL. The Yankees victory in the ALDS is worth mentioning because the Brewers and Rays are everything the Yankees are not. The Yankees rely on the long ball over everything else. They run the bases like drunks, as their legendary radio commentator John Sterling once quipped. They play sloppy defense. They do the little things wrong. Skipper Aaron Boone and recently extended GM Brian Cashman LOVE this approach. They have their TV commentator and YES Network employee Michael “Yankee Boy” Kay insisting this is “the way the game is played now.”

Despite proclamations of being on the cutting edge of the metagame, the Yankees have won one pennant since 2010. The gimmicky, coinflipping style the Yankees use to win regular season games is ineffective in the playoffs.

The Brewers and Rays are the antithesis to the Yankees. The Brewers and Rays play the game the right way. They advance runners on outs. They make productive outs. They do not run the bases like drunks. They do not make errors in the infield while suckling upon a lollipop. Both teams have power. Both teams are very well coached. They both had the best record in their league.

The Rays won a pennant in 2020. They have never won a World Series. The Brewers last made the World Series in 1982. This is a mirror match in terms of style and ability. The difference makers are the Brewers star pitchers: Jacob “The MIZ” Misiorowski and Aaron Ashby. The Miz is a true phenom. He is the hardest thrower in the league, letting it fly at 105. His breaking pitches are staggering. He is a gawky, Pokemon loving, flamethrower. He is Magmar come to life.

Ashby is an S class fireman reliever. This is a rare breed of relief pitcher. Most relievers come in for one inning and let it all hang out. Ashby is called upon to get the toughest outs in the game. He often pitches multiple high leverage innings in the hardest part of the game. He is reminiscent of Andrew Miller. Both Ashby and Miz will be well-rested. They will be the difference in an even series. Brewers in 7.