2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 6

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

No Clear-cut Favorites

The league is taking a backseat to the MLB right now. Sure, I can talk the ALCS or NLCS right now, but the NFL is limping in ratings right now. Marquee teams are being spanked by mediocre teams while the rest of the world is looking to cover the spread. San Francisco and Minnesota will eventually hit a wall around game 7 or 8 of the season and just maybe the other teams in the conference can catch up. This week will be filled with fireworks from Thursday to Monday night.

Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks (3-2, 1-1 Away) vs Denver Broncos (3-2, 2-0 Home)

Thursday – October 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

Both teams are sitting in second place in their respective divisions. The Broncos are sitting right behind the Kansas City Chiefs while the Seahawks are directly behind the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. This game will be one of the best games of the week. Last week the Seahawks lost a nail biter to the 49ers at home while the Broncos beat the Chargers on the road. This game will come down to how well their offensive coordinators call the game. The x-factor will be the offensive lines. ESPN has the Seahawks with a 52.8% chance of winning on the road. The safe bet is to take the Seahawks. Don’t get me wrong, Denver is a good team. I’m taking Denver by 7!

Final Score

Broncos – 31

Seahawks – 24

Baltimore Ravens (4-1, 3-0 Away) vs Cleveland Browns (3-2, 2-0 Home)

Sunday – September 18 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland, OH

This is my trap game of the weekend. No one saw the Browns being in this position right now. If the Browns pull this off they will be in first place in the AFC North. The key for this game will be the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. If he plays the Ravens will probably roll, if not keep an eye on the Browns in this one. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be the x-factor for the Browns offense. ESPN has the Ravens with a 66% chance of winning this one on the road this weekend. I’m stepping out on a limb and taking the Browns by 3+!

Final Score

Browns – 27

Ravens – 20

Monday Night Football

Washington Commanders (1-3-1, 0-2 Away) vs San Francisco 49ers (5-0, 3-0 Home)

Monday – October 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Have you ever seen a cat or a wounded animal backed into a corner? Well, you will see one on Monday night. The Washington Commanders are a scary and dangerous team. The 49ers are looking at this game as an easy one. Keep in mind that the Commanders are losing close games while laying the wood on everyone their playing. The darlings of the NFL are the 49ers right now. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could be making his bid for NFL MVP this season. ESPN has the 49ers with a 86% chance of winning at home this week. I’m going against the grain and taking the Commanders by 5! They learned their lesson against the Giants recently. Just kidding… the Commanders will battle and put up a good fight; however the 49ers are at a different level. Just being real with y’all!

Finals Score

49ers – 28

Commanders – 20

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.