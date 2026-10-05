Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

The Dallas Cowboys have proven that they are an elite offensive team against the Houston Texans last Sunday. The defense is slowly getting better in spots. The NFC is wide open and anyone can make a jump in the conference. Take a closer look at the NFC East right now, the New York Giants sit in first place at 3-1 while the Cowboys and Eagles are following closely. Dallas had a come from behind victory on the road in Houston. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at 0-4 and are trying to find away to turn things around. This game will be huge for both teams.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – October 8 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4, 0-1 Away)

The Buccaneers are on a 4-game slide with the loss of their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield who is sidelined with a thumb injury. He will be inactive until at least October 25. Tampa also has 2 players questionable and another inactive. Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr is out with a rib injury while linebacker Sivocea Dennis has ankle injury. The Buccaneers backup quarterback Jalon Daniels started last game and finished with 148 passing yards, one touchdown and 3 interceptions in a 17-14 loss at home against Green Bay. The Buccaneers will have their hands full giving up 24 points per game to opposition. Keep an eye on the Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and linebacker Josiah Trotter. They will be the x-factors for a Tampa Bay win in Texas.

Dallas Cowboys (2-2, 1-1 Home)

“The Cowboys will need to kick the dog while it’s down!” my Uncle Curtis shared while looking over the Cowboys schedule with the FOX post game show in the background. The key for Dallas is starting off fast and applying pressure to opposing teams’ quarterbacks. Dallas can’t afford to be passive and lazy during crucial times of the game. Last week I shared that they will need to run the ball. Running back Javonte Williams scored 3 touchdowns while CeeDee Lamb caught 17 passes from Dak Prescott. Wideout George Pickens caught a game changing pass from Dak that helped the Cowboys offense out. This week, special teams will need to tighten up the field goal unit. I’m waiting to see Brandon Aubrey hit a 71-yard field goal this season. The whole defensive side of the ball will be the x-factor for a Cowboys victory at home Thursday night.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with an 86.5% chance of winning at home Thursday night. Dallas will need to come out playing fast and physical in the first quarter. The defense will need to create turnovers giving the ball back to the offense. The over/under is 52.5, so take the over in this one. The defense will play better in all three levels from the defensive line to safeties. I’m taking Dallas by 13!

Final Score

Cowboys – 37

Buccaneers – 24