2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 2

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Back in Action!

Week 1 of the NFL was one for the history books. The NFL saw scoring at an all time high for the first week of a regular season. The Giants and Jets won their first game to start the season which hadn’t happened since 2007. Some teams with solid defenses got exposed and as a result, some teams with mediocre offenses put up big numbers across the board. This week will once again be huge for the NFL!



Thursday Night Football

Detriot Lions (1-0, 0-0 Away) vs Buffalo Bills (1-0, 0-0 Home)

Thursday – September 17 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Both teams got by last week. The Bills went into Houston and beat the Texans by 5 points while the Lions went into overtime against the Saints at home to earn the 31-30 win. This week the Bills will need to clean up their defense and cut down on penalties in order to get a win at home. The Lions will need to establish the run first and allow their running game to open up the passing game. This game will come down to which head coach can make the best in-game adjustments in the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Bills with an 67.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Lions by 9! The over/under is 52.5, so take the over in this one!



Final Score

Lions – 36

Bills – 27



Sunday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts (0-1, 0-0 Away) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1-0, 1-0 Home)

Sunday – September 20 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Last Monday night, the Chiefs running game took over for the offense. Last season’s Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III scored 2 touchdowns (1 rush, 1 reception) and racked up 173 yards on the ground. He will be the x-factor for his team. The Colts defense struggled from start to finish in last week’s loss to Baltimore. This week, the Colts will need to apply pressure to Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense with various d-line stunts and blitz packages. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 75.9% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Chiefs by 12!



Final Score

Chiefs – 31

Colts – 19



Monday Night Football

New York Giants (1-0, 0-0 Away) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-1, 0-1 Home)

Monday – September 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Who would’ve thought that the Giants would be 1-0 and the Rams would be 0-1? No one saw this coming. The Giants handled the Cowboys. pretty easily at home winning their game by 8-points. The Rams dropped their first game of the season down in Australia to San Francisco 27-7. Can the Giants roll the Rams at home? Can the Rams get the train back on track? The answers will be how well the Giants and Rams play on defense this week. ESPN has the Rams with a 66.7% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Rams by 14! The Rams are the better team on defense.



Finals Score

Rams – 31

Giants – 17

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