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09/16/2026 Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox

September 16, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Boston Red Sox
82-70, 44-33 Away
 
Final: Rangers 7, Red Sox 3
TEX

Texas Rangers
76-76, 42-32 Home

 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 1
1 0 0 1 1 0 3 1 7 13 0
 
 
N. Eovaldi
WIN

N. Eovaldi11-9

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB
 
E. Miller
LOSS

E. Miller4-1

1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 BOS TEX
  1st Contreras homered to left center (403 feet), Abreu scored. 2 0
  1st Burger hit a ground rule double, Foscue scored, Jung to third. 2 1
  4th Foscue singled to center, Langford scored, Jansen to second. 2 2
  5th Durbin scored on a balk, Story to third on a balk. 3 2
  5th Langford singled to center, Jung scored. 3 3
  7th Nimmo doubled to center, Seager scored, Burger to third. 3 4
  7th Duran singled to left, Burger scored and Nimmo scored. 3 6
  8th Seager singled to right, Osuna scored. 3 7
 

 

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