09/16/2026 Texas Rangers vs Boston Red Sox

Final: Rangers 7, Red Sox 3
76-76, 42-32 Home
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|–
|7
|13
|0
WIN
N. Eovaldi11-9
4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB
LOSS
E. Miller4-1
1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|BOS
|TEX
|1st
|Contreras homered to left center (403 feet), Abreu scored.
|2
|0
|1st
|Burger hit a ground rule double, Foscue scored, Jung to third.
|2
|1
|4th
|Foscue singled to center, Langford scored, Jansen to second.
|2
|2
|5th
|Durbin scored on a balk, Story to third on a balk.
|3
|2
|5th
|Langford singled to center, Jung scored.
|3
|3
|7th
|Nimmo doubled to center, Seager scored, Burger to third.
|3
|4
|7th
|Duran singled to left, Burger scored and Nimmo scored.
|3
|6
|8th
|Seager singled to right, Osuna scored.
|3
|7