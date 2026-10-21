2026 NFL Game Previews: Week 7

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

No Team is Safe!

From week to week the NFL has shown fans, bettors, and those that play fantasy football that there’s no sure bet at anytime. This week’s prime time games are… as you might’ve guessed, no safe bet! Thursday night the Patriots are on the road in Chicago, Sunday night the Chiefs are on the road in Seattle, while the Monday night matchup has the 2-4 Cowboys on the road to face the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles. In case you didn’t know… the Rams, Lions, Colts and Falcons are struggling right now, too.

Thursday Night Football

New England Patriots (4-2, 1-2 Away) vs Chicago Bears (4-2, 2-1 Home)

Thursday – October 23 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Soldier Stadium – Chicago, IL

The Patriots are on a 3-game winning streak and the Bears just beat Atlanta on the road. This will be one of the best NFL matchups of the weekend. The Bears will have starting quarterback Caleb Williams back under center for this one. The Bears’ running game has opened up the passing game in as many weeks. The Patriots are looking to stifle the Bears offense and create turnovers. This game will come down to the offense that can move the chains on 3rd and long. Look for the special teams to make a huge difference in the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Bears with a 59.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Chicago by 4! The Bears has the better defense in this one.

Final Score

Bears – 27

Patriots – 23

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs (5-0, 2-0 Away) vs Seattle Seahawks (3-3, 2-1 Home)

Sunday – October 26 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA

The Seahawks are favored by 2.5! Seeing this caught me way off guard. The Chiefs are undefeated and Seattle lost to Denver in overtime on the road. Here’s the thing, Kansas City signed last year’s SB MVP Kenneth Walker III (who won with the Seahawks last season) and he’s been racking up major yards and touchdowns this season. He will be the x-factor for the Chiefs on the road. The Seahawks defense will need to bottle him up in order to have a chance at home Sunday Night. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 52.8% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Chiefs by 7! Last week that Seahawks defense got exposed!

Final Score

Chiefs – 31

Seahawks – 24

Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys (2-4, 1-2 Away) vs Philadelphia Eagles (2-4, 1-2 Home)

Monday – October 27 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

The headlines surrounding this game is the health of Philadelphia’s starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts will be out for the remainder of season with blood clots in his lungs. It’s sad to see a young man deal with this. This game will be one to watch. Both teams are 2-4 and the winner could take 2nd place in the division. ESPN has the Cowboys with a 69.2% chance of winning on the road Monday night. I’m taking the Cowboys by 10!

Finals Score

Cowboys – 30

Eagles – 20

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.