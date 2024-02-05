Dallas Mavericks: The Struggle is Real

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference right now. There are 8 games that separate them from the West leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas hasn’t made any noise making trades to better this team. They will continue to struggle if they don’t get someone to cover the boards and veteran leadership. Dallas will need to get a big man that can play with his back to the basket. Three-point shooting is a huge problem for this team. They take way too many 3-point shots and play like the walking dead on defense. Last week the Mavericks ended the week on a 2-game losing streak and it’s about to get worse if this team doesn’t turn it around. Let’s take a look at the Mavericks next 4 games coming up this week.



The Mavericks and the Western Conference

For the past week, Dallas dropped very winnable games to Sacramento and Minnesota. Dallas had the Timberwolves on the ropes and gave 30+ points in the latter parts on the 3rd and 4th quarters. Dallas will need to play with a sense of urgency heading into the All-Star Break. Rebounding will be key and getting the missing players healthy will help this team get back on track. Dallas has three games on the road this week and one game at home against the Western Conference leading team the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date: February 5

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to shut down G Tyrese Maxey. He reminds me of his dad with height. For years I played against his dad Tyrone Maxey in gyms and playgrounds around the city. He has made his first All-Star team as a reserve and stopping him will be key for the Mavericks on the road. This is the first of two games between these teams. I’m taking the 76ers by 13!

Final Score: Mavericks 110 – 76ers 120



Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets

Date: February 6

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

This will be game number 2 of the Mavericks 3-game East coast road swing. The Nets are favored to win this game while Dallas is in a tailspin from last week. Keep in mind on October 25, Dallas beat the Nets by 5 points. Small Forward Mikal Bridges has taken the reigns in Brooklyn leading the Nets in scoring this year. Dallas will need to play better trap defense in order to coral the Nets fast break offense. I’m taking Dallas by 8!

Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Nets 98



Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks

Date: February 8

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Dallas will need to slow down former Dallas guard Jalen Bronson. He leads the Knicks in assists and points this season. It was hard seeing him sign with New York, but it allowed him to become on the league’s top guards this season. Dallas will need to crash the boards and score easy points on fast breaks. I’m taking New Yorks by 5! Right now, New York is the better team.

Final Score: Mavericks 114 – Knicks 119



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: February 10

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: NBA TV

The Thunder has been the biggest surprise on this year’s NBA season. The Thunder are in 1st place (at the time of this article) with a record of 34-15, 15-9 on the road this season. Dallas is a decent team at best at home but need to turn things around with a win at home. It’s hard to pick Dallas to win when the opposing team rebounds and create turnovers against them. I’m taking the Thunder by 12!

Final Score: Thunder 128 – Mavericks 116