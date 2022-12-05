New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – December 5 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (4-8, 1-4 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6, 3-3 Home)



Before you get into this article take a look at both team’s records. They both play in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have a losing record and are currently sitting on top of the division. The Saints are trying to find a solution at quarterback. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday Night Football matchup.



What’s going on here?

Just a year ago, both teams were playoff bound with winning records. Tom Brady was terrific while the Saints defense was bullying opposing offenses last season. Right now, both teams are struggling to win more than one in row.



New Orleans Saints

It’s true that when you have a carousel of quarterbacks playing throughout the season the team will struggle. Quarterback Andy Dalton has played in the last four games and the offense looks shaky at best. Running back Alvin Kamara is having an off year because he can’t figure out the confusion on offense. The x-factor has to be the defense this week because the offense is still trying to figure out formations, personnel and cadence.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay offense is averaging 18.2 points a game. Last season the Bucs offense averaged 28 points per game. What happened? I’m glad you ask. Injuries have crippled the offensive line and Brady doesn’t have time to get the ball down the field. The Bucs are a pass first team that loves to run the ball. The x-factor for the Buccaneers will be running the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 60.3% chance of winning at home. In the last four years I’ve met so many Buccaneers and Saints fans in Dallas. Now all of that noise is silenced by the struggling play of both teams. It’s a toss up for me! I’m not crazy about either of these two teams… who cares! It’s obvious that I don’t!



Final Score

Buccaneers – 27

Saints – 24