2026 College Football: Week 6 Game Previews

This week in North Texas, SMU and TCU have a BYE this week. They are recuperating and scheming for their next opponent. The only team playing in the DFW Metroplex is the University of North Texas. UNT is taking on the winless Charlotte 49ers at home in Denton. I’m also previewing the “Red River Shootout,” with the #1 Texas Longhorns taking on the unranked Oklahoma Sooners. Our Game of the Week will be the #2 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa to battle the #6 Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be another actioned packed week of college football.

Charlotte 49ers (0-5, 0-1 American) vs UNT Mean Green (3-2, 1-0 ACC)

Saturday – October 10 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCO Stadium – Denton, TX

The Mean Green are on a 2-game winning streak. They have wins against Houston Christian and Tulsa one at home and one on the road. Running Back Jaheim White has 582 rushing yards with 8 touchdowns and averaging 6.9 yards a carry. He will be the x-factor for the Mean Green establishing the run and burning through the clock. Charlotte is a wounded team and wounded teams are desperate. Keep an eye on quarterback Cole Gonzalez. He can beat you with his arm and legs. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 96.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking North Texas by 14! North Texas is clearly the better team right now.

Final Score

Mean Green – 35

49ers – 17

#1 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 4-0 SEC) vs Oklahoma Sooners (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

Saturday – October 10 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX

This will be a trap game for the #1 Longhorns. The Sooners lost to Georgia last weekend and looked as if they were outclassed in all phases of the game. This week OU is looking to get back on track at the expense of Texas. Last week, the Longhorns squeaked by Tennessee on the road. This week they will have a fight on their hands in Dallas. Texas quarterback Arch Manning will need to establish the passing game. The team that creates turnovers and scores off of them will win this one. Throw out the records. This will be a battle royale. ESPN has the Longhorns with an 85.1% chance of winning in Dallas this Saturday. I’m taking the Longhorns by 7!

Final Score

#1 Longhorns – 34

Sooners – 27