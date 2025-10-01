2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 5

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



There’s So Much Parity in the NFL Now

When you look around the landscape of the NFL you can see that several teams are struggling. The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2-1, the Ravens are 1-3, the Texans are 1-3 and the Bengals are 2-2 without their superstar quarterback out with an injury. Right now, there’s no dominant defense making any noise in the league, while field goal attempts are must see tv every week. It’s fun to watch football waiting to see if a kicker like the Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey will have the chance to kick a 68-yard field goal or not. Games are won by last second field goals while touchdown passes are down about 29% from last season. Keep in mind that there’s only been four weeks of the regular so far and I can’t wait for this week’s NFL action.



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) vs Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Thursday – October 2 – 7:15 p.m

TV: Prime Video

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



The 49ers are good on the road while the Rams are just as good at home. The key for the 49ers will be getting quarterback Brock Purdy back on the field because he’s listed as questionable this week. Running back Christian McCaffrey has 69 carries for 225 yards with no touchdowns right now. The 49ers will need to put some points on the board early and often in order to get a win on the road. The Rams are a sneaky team. They are healthy right now and a win at home will create separation in the NFC West. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is hot and getting the ball into the hands of Pacu Nacua will be job one. ESPN has the Rams with a 56.2% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Rams by 10!



Final Score

Rams – 34

49ers – 24



Game Info

New England Patriots (2-2) vs Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Monday – October 5 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



The Patriots dropped their first game to the Raiders and the team never panicked. Pittsburgh beat them in their third game of the season and the coaching staffing made changes and won in Carolina last week by 29. This week the Patriots are on the road in Buffalo trying to hand the Bills their first lost of the season. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is growing up right before our eyes. He will be the catalyst for a Patriots win. The Bills are looking to keep the league in a choke hold. Quarterback Josh Allen will be the key for the Bills offense. This game will come down to the last 3 minutes of the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Bills with a 67.9% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Bills by 10!



Final Score

Bills – 34

Patriots – 24