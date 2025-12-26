2025 Kinder’s Texas Bowl Preview

By Kelly Reed

Game Info

LSU Tigers vs #21 Houston Cougars

Saturday – December 27 – 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

LSU Tigers (7-5)

The Tigers have had a season of ups and downs. They did just enough to earn a playoff berth with seven wins. LSU will be without head coach Brian Kelly who was let go after his 5-3 start to the season. Running backs coach Frank Wilson will take the reins and lead the team for this game. He will move on to Ole Miss and join that staff and former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will take over at LSU. The Tigers will also be without the services of Garrett Nussmeier. He battled as long as he could through injuries but isn’t finishing the season with this bowl game. That means that Michael Van Buren Jr. will be the signal caller for the Texas Bowl. He’s primarily a passer but isn’t afraid to scramble if needed. When it comes to moving the ball between the tackles, the Tigers will utilize Caden Durham. For the season he’s rushed for 505 yards on 106 carries and 3 TDs. If Durham needs a breather, LSU will go with Harlem Berry. The Tigers wide receiver corps is led by Barion Brown who is close to 500 yards receiving this season. The five losses reflect on the defense having its fair share of weaknesses too.

#21 Houston Cougars (9-3)

The Cougars are in sure hands of QB Conner Weigman. The former Aggie was productive this season passing for 2,475 yards and 21 touchdowns. Expect Dean Connors to be the workhorse for the rushing attack. he has 184 carries on the season for 851 yards and 5 TDs. He’s also a pass catching threat out of the backfield with 31 receptions for 242 yards and 3 TDs. Weigman will look for Amare Thomas first on pass plays. Thomas reeled in 59 passes for 906 yards and 10 touchdowns. Look for the tight end of the receivers are locked down in man coverage. A player like Tanner Koziol is a match up problem for slower linebackers and undersized safeties. His sure hands could spell the difference on keeping drives alive in this game. The defense also is nothing to really write home about.

Prediction

The LSU Tigers have made multiple appearances in the Texas Bowl over the years. The players and fans are quite familiar with the city and the field. The Houston Cougars are basically playing a home game. The Tigers as mentioned have an interim head coach and a back up qb. Many of the players will be auditioning for incoming head coach Lane Kiffin. The Cougars are in Year 2 of the Willie Fritz experience. Both teams will struggle on offense for different reasons. LSU has the better defense of the two teams. Houston has their starting QB running the offense. Perhaps it’s SEC bias here but I believe that LSU has more talent on their roster and are motivated to impress Kiffin. I’m taking the Tigers in this bowl game.

Final Score

LSU Tigers – 27

#21 Houston Cougars – 14