2023 NCAA Men’s National Championship Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



#5 San Diego State University Aztecs vs #4 University of Connecticut Huskies

Monday – April 3 – 8:20 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



This is the game that we’ve all been waiting for. There are no big named teams from the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Pac 12 conferences in the championship game. This game will change the landscape of the men’s basketball because of recruiting and parity moving forward. San Diego has beaten FAU, Creighton, Alabama, Furman and Charleston on their road to the big dance. UConn has been on a roll as well. They have wins over Miami, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Saint Mary’s and Iona. Both teams deserve being in the final game of season poised to hoist the championship trophy. Let’s take a closer look at the Final Four finale.



#5 SDSU Aztecs

San Diego State will have their hands full with UConn’s defense. Senior guard Matt Bradley scored 21 against FAU in the semi-finals and grabbed 6 rebounds. He has stepped up his game because he averages 12.7 point a game during the season. Great players seem to find that next gear and he’s what his team needed to get to the championship game. Players to watch Lamont Butler, G Darron Trammell and Jaedon Ledee.



#4 UConn Huskies

UConn won has five consecutive games and is looking for number 6 just like the Aztecs. While the Aztecs are looking for their first national title, the Huskies are on the verge of earning their fifth. UConn is 4-0 in these championship games. The Huskies are looking to bring home the national championship trophy on the men’s side. The women’s team has been in the final four and won a championship while the men watched from a distance. Now the roles are reversed. Keep an eye on C Adama Sanogo. He averages 17.2 points while grabbing 7.6 rebounds for the Huskies this season. Players to watch: G Jordan Hawkins and Tristen Newton.



Prediction

ESPN has the Huskies with a 74.3% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 131.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet. The line: UConn -7.5. I’m taking UConn by 11. SDSU is a good scrappy team, but UConn is just too strong.



Final Score

Huskies – 70

Aztecs – 62