10 ranked TCU defeated UCF, Prince scores 27

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|UCF
|19
|13
|20
|29
|81
|TCU
|30
|17
|20
|23
|90
Team Stats
|FG
|28-57
|32-65
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|49.2
|3PT
|6-12
|15-41
|Three Point %
|50.0
|36.6
|FT
|19-27
|11-16
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|68.8
|Rebounds
|32
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|21
|Assists
|10
|29
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Total Turnovers
|13
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fast Break Points
|17
|11
|Points in Paint
|40
|26
|Fouls
|17
|23
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|23
Team Notes
- TCU broke its single-game student attendance record for a women’s basketball game, as an announced 562 students packed the purple bleachers for Tuesday’s tilt.
- TCU notched the second-longest winning streak spanning a single season in program history, earning its 13thconsecutive victory at home in 2024-25 with Tuesday’s triumph.
- The Horned Frogs are now three wins inside Schollmaier Arena away from attaining the longest single-season home winning streak in program history. The 2003-04 TCU squad’s undefeated 15-0 mark in Daniel Meyer Coliseum still tops the record book.
- TCU has now won 16 consecutive games inside Schollmaier Arena dating back to a 59-49 win over Houston on Feb. 24.
- The Frogs have won 10 of their last 11 conference tilts.
- Tuesday’s win staked the Horned Frogs to their second-longest Big 12 winning streak in 13 seasons of conference affiliation at six games.
- TCU improved to 6-0 all-time vs. the Knights.
- TCU earned third 9-game winning streak in the Campbell era and second in 2024-25.
- TCU was 12-16 from the field and 6-9 from downtown in the first quarter.
- TCU scored 90-plus points for a program record sixth time this season.
- The Horned Frogs 91 percent assist rate was the second highest in the Campbell era, trailing only the 2023-24 squad’s 92 percent clip (23-25) vs. Kansas on Feb. 3, 2024.
- TCU is averaging 85 points per game at home this season.
- The Horned Frogs’ 90 points scored were their second-most in a Big 12 game, trailing only the 92 they scored in a 40-point win at the expense of the Knights on Dec. 21.
Individual Notes
- Prince has scored at least 20 points in four straight outings and in five of her six Big 12 tilts this season.
- Prince is now averaging 21.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in Big 12 play for her career.
- Prince leads the Big 12 in scoring in conference affairs with an average of 22.3 points per game.
- Prince’s 27 points were her most in a Big 12 home affair.
- Van Lith dished out seven assists for the second straight game.
- Van Lith is now eight assists shy of reaching 500 for her career.
- Van Lith finished with at least 20 points and seven assists for the seventh time in her career and fifth this season.
- Emma-Nnopu is the only Big 12 guard who has pulled down six-or-more offensive rebounds in multiple games this season.
- Conner notched her NCAA-leading 12th game with at least four 3-pointers.
- Conner has now drained four-or-more 3-pointers for the 18th time in 28 appearances in Schollmaier Arena.
- Conner continues to lead the NCAA in 3-pointers (74).
- Conner also finished with six assists for the fifth game this season.
- Hunter’s 12 points were two shy of her season high.
- Aaliyah Roberson scored nine points off the bench for the second straight game.
- TCU awarded Ella Hamlin a full scholarship following the final horn. Hamlin was one of four players who accepted a preferred walk-on invitation to join TCU’s roster midway through the 2023-24 season. Hamlin’s first game in a TCU jersey took place almost a year to the date of Tuesday’s game and against the same opponent. She helped TCU pull off a 66-60 win over the Knights on Jan. 23, 2024 in its return from a 10-day injury-induced pause to its season.