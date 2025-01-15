News Ticker

#10 ranked TCU defeated UCF, Prince scores 27

January 15, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
UCF 19 13 20 29 81
TCU 30 17 20 23 90

Team Stats

 
FG 28-57 32-65
Field Goal % 49.1 49.2
3PT 6-12 15-41
Three Point % 50.0 36.6
FT 19-27 11-16
Free Throw % 70.4 68.8
Rebounds 32 34
Offensive Rebounds 11 13
Defensive Rebounds 21 21
Assists 10 29
Steals 7 5
Blocks 0 3
Total Turnovers 13 12
Points Off Turnovers 14 10
Fast Break Points 17 11
Points in Paint 40 26
Fouls 17 23
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 23

Team Notes

  • TCU broke its single-game student attendance record for a women’s basketball game, as an announced 562 students packed the purple bleachers for Tuesday’s tilt.
  • TCU notched the second-longest winning streak spanning a single season in program history, earning its 13thconsecutive victory at home in 2024-25 with Tuesday’s triumph.
  • The Horned Frogs are now three wins inside Schollmaier Arena away from attaining the longest single-season home winning streak in program history. The 2003-04 TCU squad’s undefeated 15-0 mark in Daniel Meyer Coliseum still tops the record book.
  • TCU has now won 16 consecutive games inside Schollmaier Arena dating back to a 59-49 win over Houston on Feb. 24.
  • The Frogs have won 10 of their last 11 conference tilts.
  • Tuesday’s win staked the Horned Frogs to their second-longest Big 12 winning streak in 13 seasons of conference affiliation at six games.
  • TCU improved to 6-0 all-time vs. the Knights.
  • TCU earned third 9-game winning streak in the Campbell era and second in 2024-25.
  • TCU was 12-16 from the field and 6-9 from downtown in the first quarter.
  • TCU scored 90-plus points for a program record sixth time this season.
  • The Horned Frogs 91 percent assist rate was the second highest in the Campbell era, trailing only the 2023-24 squad’s 92 percent clip (23-25) vs. Kansas on Feb. 3, 2024.
  • TCU is averaging 85 points per game at home this season.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 90 points scored were their second-most in a Big 12 game, trailing only the 92 they scored in a 40-point win at the expense of the Knights on Dec. 21.

Individual Notes

  • Prince has scored at least 20 points in four straight outings and in five of her six Big 12 tilts this season.
  • Prince is now averaging 21.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in Big 12 play for her career.
  • Prince leads the Big 12 in scoring in conference affairs with an average of 22.3 points per game.
  • Prince’s 27 points were her most in a Big 12 home affair.
  • Van Lith dished out seven assists for the second straight game.
  • Van Lith is now eight assists shy of reaching 500 for her career.
  • Van Lith finished with at least 20 points and seven assists for the seventh time in her career and fifth this season.
  • Emma-Nnopu is the only Big 12 guard who has pulled down six-or-more offensive rebounds in multiple games this season.
  • Conner notched her NCAA-leading 12th game with at least four 3-pointers.
  • Conner has now drained four-or-more 3-pointers for the 18th time in 28 appearances in Schollmaier Arena.
  • Conner continues to lead the NCAA in 3-pointers (74).
  • Conner also finished with six assists for the fifth game this season.
  • Hunter’s 12 points were two shy of her season high.
  • Aaliyah Roberson scored nine points off the bench for the second straight game.
  • TCU awarded Ella Hamlin a full scholarship following the final horn. Hamlin was one of four players who accepted a preferred walk-on invitation to join TCU’s roster midway through the 2023-24 season. Hamlin’s first game in a TCU jersey took place almost a year to the date of Tuesday’s game and against the same opponent. She helped TCU pull off a 66-60 win over the Knights on Jan. 23, 2024 in its return from a 10-day injury-induced pause to its season.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly