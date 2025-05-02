News Ticker

05/02/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

May 2, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Michael Kolch

Scoring Summary

 
SEA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 1 7 2 0 0 3 13 17 0
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 1
 
 
 

INNING

 SEA TEX
  4th Raleigh homered to right (432 feet). 1 0
  5th Raleigh homered to right (387 feet), Thomas scored, Polanco scored and Rodríguez scored. 5 0
  5th Tellez singled to center, Arozarena scored. 6 0
  5th Williamson doubled to right, Tellez scored, Mastrobuoni to third. 7 0
  5th Thomas hit sacrifice fly to left, Mastrobuoni scored. 8 0
  6th Rodríguez homered to center (431 feet), Garver scored. 10 0
  9th Thomas grounded out to second, Tellez scored, Williamson to second, Mastrobuoni to third. 11 0
  9th Crawford doubled to center, Mastrobuoni scored and Williamson scored. 13 0
  9th Smith homered to right (395 feet). 13 1

 

