05/02/2025 Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SEA
|TEX
|4th
|Raleigh homered to right (432 feet).
|1
|0
|5th
|Raleigh homered to right (387 feet), Thomas scored, Polanco scored and Rodríguez scored.
|5
|0
|5th
|Tellez singled to center, Arozarena scored.
|6
|0
|5th
|Williamson doubled to right, Tellez scored, Mastrobuoni to third.
|7
|0
|5th
|Thomas hit sacrifice fly to left, Mastrobuoni scored.
|8
|0
|6th
|Rodríguez homered to center (431 feet), Garver scored.
|10
|0
|9th
|Thomas grounded out to second, Tellez scored, Williamson to second, Mastrobuoni to third.
|11
|0
|9th
|Crawford doubled to center, Mastrobuoni scored and Williamson scored.
|13
|0
|9th
|Smith homered to right (395 feet).
|13
|1