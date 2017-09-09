UT San Antonio Roadrunners vs Baylor Bears Preview

- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Sunday Night Throwdown
-
- Updated: September 9, 2017
Game Info
UT San Antonio Roadrunners vs Baylor Bears
Saturday – September 8 – 7:00 p.m.
McLane Stadium – Waco – Texas
Records Prior to the Game
UT San Antonio Roadrunners (0-0, 0-0)
Baylor Bears (0-1, 0-0)
Could you believe that Liberty came into Waco and left with a win? No one saw that coming! ESPN had the Bears marked with an 80% chance to win and guess what happened? This week the Bears are hosting the UT San Antonio Roadrunners. This will be another close game because the Roadrunners are very good on offense and defense. The Roadrunners are a far better team than Liberty. If the Bears come out with a slow start, they will lose by 18 not win by 18. Let’s take a look at key players and the keys to the Bears reaching .500 on the season.
Offense
Lat week Quarterback Anu Solomon was 14-29 for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.
He also led the team with 6 carries for 97 yards. You can’t start the season with your quarterback leading the team on the ground and through the air. Wideout Chis Pratt caught 3 passes for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns. The offense has to come out firing on all cylinders against a very stingy UTSA squad. Spreading the field with quick passes would help the offense move the chains. Remember the Bears have a pretty good field goal kicker in Connor Martin.
Defense
LB Taylor Young and Safety Taion Sells has to play nasty this week. I look to these players because their seniors and leading a young by playing physical sends the message that “We`re not playing!”
How can your defense be ranked #4 in the Big 12 and give up 45 points in your season opener. Theis week they guys need to come out and hit UTSA in the mouth and establish some type of tempo to start the game. Turnovers will be key and the special teams need big plays in the opening quarter.
Prediction
The Baylor offense need to come out and establish themselves early. ESPN has the Bears at a 83% chance of winning. The over/under this week is 59.5. I see the Bears winning this one by 3 points.
