UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve will air on September 2, 2017, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

#7 ALEXANDER “DRAGO” VOLKOV (28-6-0) vs. #8 STEFAN “THE SKYSCRAPER” STRUVE (28-8-0)

This is a five round main event in the heavyweight division. Volkov brings Kyokushin and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with some grappling and cardio. Struve brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. As both of these heavyweights bring great athleticism to this fight there can only be one to walk away victorious and based upon all the techniques Struve is most likely the one to take this fight with his striking and grappling that have proven time and time again he is both well-round both standing and on the ground. Though Volkov has great knockout power and if he can keep the fight standing where he best stands a chance then Struve will have to keep his distance for Volkov’s striking power is no joke. But, Struve’s reach advantage might be a little too much for Volkov to get around and unless he can find an uppercut or a sneak jab Volkov might not make it to the end. My prediction: Struve wins via TKO in Round 4.

SIYAR “THE GREAT” BAHADURZADA (22-6-1) vs. ROB “RAZOR” WILKINSON (11-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Bahadurzada brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Wilkinson brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Since both fighters have a great combination of striking and grappling the fight could go either way, but Wilkinson’s striking power has shown to be more deadly than Bahadurzada’s striking and if Bahadurzada does not keep his distance or at least try to put Wilkinson against the cage then he probably does not stand much of a chance. The only other hope Bahadurzada has is to try and bring the fight to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to try and wear Wilkinson down or place him in a submission hold. But on a side note, Wilkinson contains a great amount of jiu-jitsu himself so trying to out grapple him will not be as easy as it may seem and possibly prove to be more than Bahadurzada can handle. My prediction: Wilkinson wins via TKO in Round 2.

#11 MARION “THE BELIZEAN BRUISER” RENEAU (7-3-1) vs. TALITA DE OLIVEIRA (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Reneau brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power with grappling control. De Oliveira brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two female athletes who are almost identical in style, but Reneau seems to show much better athleticism with her striking and grappling that could be too much for de Oliveira to handle as she is not used to the type of striking power Reneau has and if the fight remains standing then de Oliveira will probably not stand much of a chance. The only hope de Oliveira appears to have is to try and out grappling Reneau with her jiu-jitsu to the point where she can submit her or possibly wear her down just enough to find a finish with a TKO. My prediction: Reneau wins via unanimous decision.

LEON “ROCKY” EDWARDS (13-3-0) vs. BRYAN “BAM BAM” BARBERENA (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Edwards brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Barberena brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Now, this is a great matchup with two fighters who are well-rounded with boxing and look to put on a great performance. All in all the advantage has to go to Barberena for his boxing has been shown to be much more deadly and efficient than Edwards’ boxing and if he does not find away to pressure Barberena then this fight could be over for Edwards the moment the bell rings. My prediction: Barberena wins via knockout in Round 3.