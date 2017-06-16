UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia will air on June 17, 2017, in Kallang, Singapore.

#5 HOLLY “THE PREACHER’S DAUGHTER” HOLM (10-3-0) vs. #11 BETHE “PITBULL” CORREIA (10-2-1)

This is a five round main event in the women’s bantamweight division. Holm brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling giving her intense knockout power with well-rounded cardio. Correia brings kickboxing, kung fu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control. With both fighters being all-out strikers with little or no ground game this fight is for sure going to end in a knockout and when power and speed come into play I see Holm taking this fight with ease all for the power she puts into her punches and kicks for which I don’t believe Correia will be able to stand against. Unless Correia could bring the fight to the ground and at least use her jiu-jitsu then she might have a chance, but since she doesn’t use it much and with Holm having a great takedown defense I really don’t see her having an easy time doing so. My prediction: Holm wins via knockout in Round 1.

#8 ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (25-14-0, 1 NC) vs. #13 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (15-2-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, sambo, and jiu-jitsu giving him hardcore knockout power with grappling control leading him to become a former heavyweight champion. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this heavyweight showdown are two heavy hitters with grappling, but since both rely more on power in their strikes than their grappling skills I see this fight being a slug fest with Tybura taking the victory. Yes, Arlovski still has impressive knockout power, but his chin has grown much weaker along with his cardio and that I know will be his downfall and most likely lead to the end of his career in the sport itself. My prediction: Tybura wins via knockout in Round 2.

#7 DONG “STUN GUN” HYUN KIM (22-3-1, 1 NC) vs. COLBY “CHAOS” COVINGTON (11-1-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Kim brings boxing, judo, sambo, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power along with grappling control and cardio. Covington brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him striking power with intense grappling control and well-rounded cardio. With Kim on the top and Covington not even on the rankings it looks like Kim will take this fight with ease from his striking power and grappling techniques, but Covington has proven in just a short amount of time he is no one to count out with his Muay Thai and grappling combinations that will not be easy to overcome. Now yes, Kim has an impressive record and big victories under his belt, but he seems to be slowing down a little from a few of his past previous bouts and if he does not find a way to keep his speed up then Covington will most likely use his wrestling power to the fullest and place him in a world of major trouble. My prediction: Covington wins via submission in Round 3.

#11 TAREC “SPONGE” SAFFIEDINE (16-6-0) vs. #5 (LW) RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (25-9-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Saffiedine brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Karate, Taekwondo, Wing Chun, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and well-conditioned cardio. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power mixed with grappling control and hardcore cardio leading him to become a former lightweight champion. Now, Saffiedine has a great combination of striking and grappling techniques along with more experience in the welterweight division so it’s easy to see why he could take this fight, but dos Anjos is just on another level when it comes to power and aggression. When dos Anjos gets into the octagon he lets everyone know he is there to fight and prove why he is a force to be reckoned with and if he unleashed that style upon Saffiedine then I just see this being nothing more than a bloodbath. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via unanimous decision.