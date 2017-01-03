Tough Season Continues for the Mavericks

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The Dallas Mavericks’ tough season continues for Dallas. They’ve gone 1-2 in their last three. Dallas is now 10-24 and they’re still at the bottom of the Southwest standings.

Recent Mavericks Performances

Vs Houston: Ugly game for Dallas as they lost 123-107. This is the fourth time this season they’ve lost to Houston. It was truly an ugly as a total of eight technical calls were made. Five against Houston and three against Dallas. Harrison Barnes scored a team-high of 21 points. Wesley Matthews scored 19, Dwight Powell 13, Seth Curry 11 and Dirk Nowitzki 7. Dallas made 41 percent of their field goals and 40 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Los Angeles Lakers: A come-from-behind win for Dallas. What started out as a back and forth, Dallas trailed in the second quarter, but once they took the lead in the third quarter, Dallas held on and won 101-89. This was the Mavericks’ 12th consecutive win against the Lakers, they’re last loss to Los Angeles being April 2nd, 2013. Wesley Matthews led the team with 20 points. Harrison Barnes scored 17 points, Justin Anderson and Dwight Powell both scored 14 points. Dallas made 49 percent of their field goals and 45 percent of their three-point shots.

Vs Golden State: Dallas lost 108-99. After one quarter, both teams were tied at 29. Soon after Golden State started beating up on the Mavericks. Dallas managed to keep fighting, but they fell short. Harrison Barnes scored 25 points against his former team. Wesley Matthews scored 14 points, Dirk Nowitzki and Deron William both scored 11 points, and Dwight Powell scored 10 points. Dallas made 42 percent of their field goals and 25 percent of their three-point shots.

Tonight, Dallas takes on the Washington Wizards. Dallas is 6-9 at home this season. Washington is 3-11 on the road, so Dallas has a good shot of winning. Dallas is looking for their seventh home win this season.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/3 vs Wizards 7:30 pm

1/5 vs Suns 7:30 pm

1/7 vs Hawks 7:30 pm