The Knocks to Perform in Dallas Thursday Night – Powered By Pandora

WHO: The Knocks

WHAT: An exclusive performance by The Knocks and Gilligan Moss, free to an intimate audience of Pandora listeners with free RSVP HERE.

WHERE: Hickory Street Annex | 501 S. 2nd Ave #200 Dallas, TX 75226

WHEN: Thursday, August 24th | 7:00 PM

ABOUT THE KNOCKS

The Knocks are a New York story through and through. After first meeting as 19-year-old college students at The New School, James “JPatt” Patterson and Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner took out a loan in 2008 and opened the HeavyRoc studio at 55 Chrystie (in the same broken-down building where the Beastie Boys used to rehearse). By 2010, they’d released their first big hit – “Dancing With the DJ” – and by 2011, they were opening for Ellie Goulding on her US debut tour. In 2014, they hit a touchstone with “Classic,” a seductive track that whips up the sun-drenched sense of endless celebration. Their debut album ’55’ was released in 2016 to critical acclaim – earning an “8/10” from SPIN Magazine, who also declared it to be one of the top 66 albums of the year. Following the release, the duo dominated the summer stage – wowing festival crowds across the country, and providing support to A-level talent including The 1975, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber. Following their support of Bieber on the European leg of his “Purpose World Tour,” the duo dove immediately into their own FEEL GOOD FEEL GREAT headline tour, with support from acts including Bipolar Sunshine, Mark Johns, Skylar Spence, Lophiile, and Gilligan Moss.

This year brought more new music from The Knocks by way of the TESTIFY EP, which expanded on their unique retro-future production with distinctly fresh R&B vibes. And, in a bit of full circle serendipity, their breakout hit “Classic” was featured in a Coca Cola summer advertising campaign – causing the song to rocket back to #3 on the Electronic charts. 2017 also saw The Knocks take on two new projects in the form of The Mary Nixons – a collaboration with London born-L.A. based producer Matt Zo, lauded as a true “supergroup” by Billboard – which landed #7 on Spotify Global US and #8 on Spotify Viral charts for their debut single ‘Adrian’; as well as Amelia Airhorn, through which The Knocks released the psychedelic track “NY Is Red Hot”with Skylar Spence. All the while, the duo’s classic New York, open-format DJ style has shone through, with music capable of working a crowd from all angles and an energy that’s nothing short of infectious.

ABOUT GILLIGAN MOSS

First bursting onto the scene with kaleidoscopic ‘Choreograph’ in 2015, New York natives Gilligan Moss deliver catchy trademark looping, innovative layering and careful sampling in their addictive tunes. Ben and Evan have become known for their delightfully off-kilter sound and have produced delicious offbeat pop remixes for the likes of Tegan and Sara and Sebastian Tellier.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora is the world’s most powerful music discovery platform – a place where artists find their fans and listeners find music they love. We are driven by a single purpose: unleashing the infinite power of music by connecting artists and fans, whether through earbuds, car speakers, live on stage or anywhere fans want to experience it. Our team of highly trained musicologists analyze hundreds of attributes for each recording which powers our proprietary Music Genome Project®, delivering billions of hours of personalized music tailored to the tastes of each music listener, full of discovery, making artist/fan connections at unprecedented scale. Founded by musicians, Pandora empowers artists with valuable data and tools to help grow their careers and connect with their fans.

www.pandora.com|@pandoramusic|www.pandoraforbrands.com|@PandoraBrands|amp.pandora.com