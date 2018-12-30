Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans

Sunday – December 30 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Jacksonville Jaguars ( 5 – 10 )

Houston Texans ( 10 – 5 )

The Houston Texans have already got a spot in the playoffs but need to secure a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to clinch the AFC South and possibly have a chance for a first round bye. The Texans are coming off a 32-30 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles last week on the road. The Texans will close out the regular season against the Jaguars.

The Texans are in 3rd place overall in the AFC but have a chance to move back into second, and even more up to first but they will need to defeat the Jaguars and get a whole lot of help. The Texans would need losses from Los Angeles, Kansas City and New England to get to the first seed in the AFC. If two of those teams were to lose, the Texans would earn a bye. If New England and Kansas City or New England and Los Angeles both won, the Texans would remain in the third slot. However the Texans also need to beat the Jaguars because their division has not been clinched. Two 9-6 divisional rivals are right on their tails playing on Sunday night; a loss against the Jags will almost surely knock Houston out of the third seed and into the sixth seed. If the Titans and Colts somehow tied on Sunday Night, the Texans would still win the division, but the chances of that happening are very slim to none.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Blake Bortles said in a interview that his team is more prepared this week against the Texans than they were in week seven. In fact, as he told reporters, this team is going to be fired up for a chance to play spoiler.

” I think regardless of what is on the line, I think anytime you get a chance to play Houston, in Houston, it’s a big game. With the guys they have and obviously not playing well against them earlier this year, we are going to be fired up and looking to win a ball game.”

Game Prediction

I believe Houston will be fired up and ready for this matchup against their rival from Jacksonville. Look for Clowney and Watt to have a field day with the Jaguars o-line and force Bortles to make bad decisions with the ball along with a few sacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Houston Texans 35