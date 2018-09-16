Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Saturday – September 16 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (0-1, 0-1 away)

Tennessee Titans (0-1, 0-0 home)

The Houston Texans are on the road for their second game of the season against the Tennessee Titans and look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2015. Deshaun Watson seemed to be a bit rusty last week completing 50 percent of his passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wide Receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Bruce Ellington both combined for 115 receiving yards and a TD against the Patriots. The Texans are averaging 167 yards with Running Back Lamar Miller leading the way with 98 yards on 20 carries. Watson was second with 40 yards on 8 carries, while RB Alfred Blue had 36 yards on 5 carries.

Defensively the Houston Texans are allowing 27 points and 389 yards per game but again that was against the New England Patriots. D.J. Reader had two sacks while Kareem Jackson led the team with 8 tackles and Tyrann Mathieu has one interception.

The Tennessee Titans are also looking for a win to avoid their first 0-2 start since the 2012 season. QB Marcus Mariota completed 56 percent of his passes for 103 yards and two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins last week in their 27-20 loss. Mariota injured his elbow claiming he couldn’t feel his hand or grip the ball. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel expects both Titans QB’s to play against the Texans with Mariota listed as questionable. The Titans rushing game went for 116 yards with RB Dion Lewis leading the rushers with 75 yards on 16 carries and a TD. Defensively, Tennessee allowed 27 points and 342 yards against the Dolphins. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard led the defense with 12 tackles, Kamalei Correa has one sack and in the secondary Kenny Vaccaro and Malcolm Butler both have an interception.

Final Score

Texans – 31

Titans – 20