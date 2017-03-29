Dallas Stars Weekly Recap: Slim Playoff Hopes Dashed

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Stephen Elliott

It would have taken a minor miracle for the Dallas Stars to make the playoff’s this season.

With 73 points, the Stars were 13 points out of a playoff spot before the St. Louis Blues win on Monday night that eliminated the Stars from playoff aspirations. It was the final blow that put the disappointing season into perspective.

Their last ditch efforts this week, however, was some of their best hockey of the season. The Stars took the Conference’s top team in the Chicago Blackhawks to a shootout where, at that point, it becomes anybody’s game to win.

They steam rolled a Sharks team who over week ago gave the Stars one of their most embarrassing losses of the season. They defeated a New Jersey Devils team, that is in a similar standings’ position as the Stars, in a rare 2016-17 overtime win. They even held ground for most of the night Tuesday in a loss against the playoff bound Montreal Canadiens.

But the late onset effort was too late to keep playoff contention hopes alive.

It was something bound to happen. At 31-34-11, the Stars have the second lowest road wins in the league (11), the fourth highest goals against average and the league’s worst penalty kill. They have not won more than four consecutive games this season and could not adjust to counter their many injuries.

So instead we are left staring at a team just a season removed from the best record in the Western Conference wondering how the next season will look. A coaching change looks inevitable, something has to change with the goaltender situation and a young defense will have to prove their worth.

Six more games remain in the disappointing 2016-17 campaign, then the busy offseason will begin. Another venue new to the offseason is the lure of the expansion draft. At some point early in the offseason, the Stars will have to figure out who to protect and who to leave unprotected for the new expansion draft.

The Stars split their final six games with three games each at the AAC and on the road. Here’s a look at their upcoming games.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

3/30 at Bruins 6:30 p.m.

4/1 at Hurricanes 6:00 p.m.

4/2 at Lightning 5:00 p.m.

4/4 vs Coyotes 7:30 p.m.