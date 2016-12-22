5 Cowboys Going to the Pro Bowl

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

Five members of the Dallas Cowboys will be going to Disney on the 29th of next January to participate in the Pro Bowl. Those members are Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, and Tyron Smith.

This is the first time in franchise history that Dallas is sending two rookies to the Pro Bowl. Prescott is the first Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback to be sent to the Pro Bowl. Prescott is the second rookie quarterback in NFL history to be drafted in the fourth round to start in 14 games. He’s thrown 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for six touchdowns, breaking Don Meredith’s record.

Elliot is the first Cowboys rookie running back since Emmitt Smith (1990) to go to the Pro Bowl. He is the fourth Cowboys rookie running back to be selected. Elliot leads the league in rushing yards with 1,551. On Sunday, he scored his 13th touchdown of the season, breaking Tony Dorsett’s record of most touchdowns scored in a single season by a Cowboys rookie running back. Elliot is 257 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record of 1,808 yards.

This will be Tyron Smith’s fourth appearance and the third for Martin and Frederick. These three young and talented lineman are all part of the best offensive line in the NFL. It’s no surprise that they’ve been selected.

Unfortunately, nobody on the defensive side of the ball has been selected this year. Had Sean Lee been selected, it would have been well-deserved. On December 11, against New York, Lee set a Cowboys franchise record of 22 tackles. Another personal best for him is that he’s been healthy ALL season.