Wyoming Cowboys vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



North Texas is 2-1

North Texas could be 3-0 right now… but aren’t. Last week they went into Lubbock and Texas Tech was waiting for them. North Texas lost 66-21, turning the ball over 3 times. The Mean Green racked up 353 total yards. North Texas’ defense gave up some huge plays. This week they can’t allow themselves to look at Wyoming’s record and think that they can walk in and get a win. Winless teams are still dangerous and desperate for a win. North Texas will need to get back to the basics of simply tackling instead of looking for a crowd reacting shot!



What to Watch For: Mean Green Defense

Defense will be key. Creating turnovers and getting pressure on the quarterback will be job one! The defensive line cannot give up big plays. Containment will be squarely on the shoulder of the defensive line. The linebackers will need to create pressure and stop the run between the tackles this week. On offense, UNT will need to get the ball into their playmaker’s hands early and often. They can’t fall behind at any point of this game.



Game Info

Wyoming Cowboys vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – September 21 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Wyoming Cowboys (0-3, 0-0 Mountain West)

Wyoming is led by junior quarterback Evan Svoboda. He has 308 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. He’s a pretty good quarterback with a young offensive line that’s learning how to play the college game. Running back DJ Jones is a senior that is leading the team in rushing yards with 140 yards on 48 carries. Sophomore wide out Tyler King is a Houston native that’s lightning in bottle. The offense struggles because the line is struggling. Keep an eye on this team because you’re watching these guys grow up right before your eyes.



North Texas Mean Green (2-1, 0-0 American)

The Mean Green got exposed last Saturday. Texas Tech came out hot and UNT couldn’t do anything about it. Momma used to say, “Son! Aint nothing like a good sound beatin’ to set up you straight!” Now that the beating is over, North Texas will need to establish the run to take some pressure off starting quarterback Chandler Morris. This offense is tailor made for him, but he looked puzzled last week, The Mean Green needs Morris to be like an assassin under the center this week, lethal. Keep an eye on wide out Damon Ward Jr, he’ll be the key in the passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 70.8% chance of winning at home. Don’t overlook Wyoming. You can’t back them into a corner and not expect them to come out swinging. The over/under is 55.5, so take the over. Line: UNT -9.5. I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 41

Cowboys – 31