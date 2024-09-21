Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Need to Regroup

So! What do you want to talk about? The Cowboys defense didn’t show up for last week’s game at home thus ending a 16-game home winning streak (excluding playoffs). The New Orleans Saints came into Texas and laid the smackdown on the Cowboys. At one point of the game, the Saints scored on their first 5 drives of the game. This week the winless Ravens are coming in to get a much-needed win on the road. Dallas will need to play better defense because the Ravens running game is far better than the Saints. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry are best at carrying the ball this season.



What to watch for: Making in-game adjustments

Last week when Dallas got punched in the mouth by Saints running back Alvin Kamara, the defense fell apart. He carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns. Dallas has a tough defense but failed to stop the Saints offense. On offense, Dallas needs to stick with one running back. Juggling two to three running backs isn’t working and the run blocking for the offensive line looks mediocre at best. Pick a back and stick with him. The offense needs a skill player to step up and be another option for Dak Prescott.



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 22 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Baltimore Ravens (0-2, 0-1 Away)

The Ravens are sitting in 3rd place in the AFC North right behind Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. A win this week will put them in second place in their division. The Ravens are led by last season’s MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s the team leader in passing and rushing right now. The Ravens offense ranks in the top 10 along with their defense but has failed to record a win this season. They’ll be desperate for a win. Keep an eye on running back Derrick Henry this week. The Ravens will try to establish the run first and then allow Lamar Jackson to do his thing. The Ravens have 5 players listed as questionable: LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Nate Wiggins, WR Deonte Harty, S Kyle Hamilton and OT Ronnie Stanley.



Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-1 Home)

The Cowboys dropped a game last week at home. This week the Ravens are coming, and they are hungry. The Cowboys will need to come out and play hard and smart. The defense will be key because stopping the Ravens offense will be job one. The Cowboys will need to create turnovers and score off of them. Putting up points isn’t a problem, but the Cowboys can’t rely on field goals to beat teams they will need to convert in the red zone. Injury report this week: 5 players listed as questionable S Malik Hooker, CB Trevon Diggs, TE John Stephens, Jr, DT Mazi Smith and WR CeeDee Lamb.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 53.6% chance of winning in Dallas this week. Football analysts are picking a losing team this week? Dude! wake up! I have Dallas by 3! The over/under is 48.5, so take the over. Line: Ravens -1. This game will be a shocker to everyone!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Ravens – 24



