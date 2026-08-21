News Ticker

Wings get a big win over Fever 91-85

August 21, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points, Jessica Shepard had a career-best 26 as the Wings beat Indiana 91-85 at the American Airlines Center.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
IND
 22 20 19 24 85
DAL
 18 24 24 25 91
 
Team Statistics
FG 27-66 34-72
Field Goal % 41 47
3PT 7-23 5-18
Three Point % 30 28
FT 24-26 18-27
Free Throw % 92 67
Rebounds 28 32
Offensive Rebounds 5 7
Defensive Rebounds 23 25
Assists 17 22
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 8
Total Turnovers 9 9
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 9 6
Fast Break Points 6 10
Points in Paint 28 46
Fouls 23 19
Technical Fouls 1 3
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 8 11
Percent Led 50 43

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly