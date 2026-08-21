Wings get a big win over Fever 91-85

Arike Ogunbowale scored 32 points, Jessica Shepard had a career-best 26 as the Wings beat Indiana 91-85 at the American Airlines Center.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
IND
|22
|20
|19
|24
|85
|
DAL
|18
|24
|24
|25
|91
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|27-66
|34-72
|Field Goal %
|41
|47
|3PT
|7-23
|5-18
|Three Point %
|30
|28
|FT
|24-26
|18-27
|Free Throw %
|92
|67
|Rebounds
|28
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|25
|Assists
|17
|22
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Total Turnovers
|9
|9
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fast Break Points
|6
|10
|Points in Paint
|28
|46
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technical Fouls
|1
|3
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|8
|11
|Percent Led
|50
|43