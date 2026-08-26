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Wings clinch final WNBA playoff spot, beat the Fire 96-78.

August 26, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Wings clinch final WNBA playoff spot, beat the Fire 96-78. Arike Ogunbowale honored pre game for scoring 5000 points.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
POR
 18 19 15 26 78
DAL
 27 23 21 25 96
 
Team Statistics
FG 27-72 38-69
Field Goal % 38 55
3PT 10-36 11-24
Three Point % 28 46
FT 14-17 9-13
Free Throw % 82 69
Rebounds 33 38
Offensive Rebounds 14 10
Defensive Rebounds 19 28
Assists 20 26
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 8
Total Turnovers 12 12
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 23 14
Fast Break Points 7 15
Points in Paint 34 46
Fouls 16 16
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 26
Percent Led 0 98

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