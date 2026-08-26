Wings clinch final WNBA playoff spot, beat the Fire 96-78. Arike Ogunbowale honored pre game for scoring 5000 points.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
POR
|18
|19
|15
|26
|78
|
DAL
|27
|23
|21
|25
|96
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|27-72
|38-69
|Field Goal %
|38
|55
|3PT
|10-36
|11-24
|Three Point %
|28
|46
|FT
|14-17
|9-13
|Free Throw %
|82
|69
|Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|14
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|19
|28
|Assists
|20
|26
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Total Turnovers
|12
|12
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|23
|14
|Fast Break Points
|7
|15
|Points in Paint
|34
|46
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|26
|Percent Led
|0
|98