TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What happened to TCU?

Over the past 2 seasons the Horned Frogs have been reeling! This team is 3 years removed from a national championship game, and they were one of the favorites to get back and represent the Big 12 conference. That hasn’t been the story. TCU was supposed to be the flagship team in the newly realigned Big 12 conference this year. This game could change the fortune for the Frogs with a win on the road this week. This team has lost games in the 4th quarter to mediocre teams that they should have been blowing out. I’m scratching my head on this team right now, they will need to figure it out because one more win will make them bowl eligible.



Big 12 Conference Standings

The Big 12 conference is one of the best conferences in the nation. Right now, TCU sits in the 5th spot right behind Colorado and just ahead of Texas Tech. Baylor is in the 10th spot right behind Arizona State and a game ahead of Houston. A win for either team will allow either team to move one spot in conference standings. The winner will make huge strides just to get a bowl bid with a few games left in the season.



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears

Saturday – November 2 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

McLane Stadium – Waco, TX



TCU Horned Frogs (5-3, 3-2 Big 12)

TCU is on the verge of winning their 6th game and becoming bowl eligible. They will need quarterback Josh Hoover to get the ball down field and score some points in the first quarter. He has weapons but the offensive line will need to play tough and physical on the offensive line. The offensive line will be the x factor for the frogs this week. They will need to open holes for running back Cam Cook. Cook will need to get at least 15 carries this game. Players to watch: WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges and DL Tymon Mitchell.



Baylor Bears (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

The Bears are in the same program trouble as TCU. At one time the Bears were the bullies in the Big 12 and right now they’re trying to figure out how to string at least 3 quarters together. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson has 1541 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Bears at home this week. Look for running back Bryson Washington to have a breakout game. He plays better against teams in conference this year. Keep in mind that he’s a freshman with huge upside.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears with a 57.7% chance of winning at home this week. I’m not sure how this game is going to turn out. I like both teams, but I need to pick a winner. I’m taking TCU with this week’s Big 12 upset by 7!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 30

Bears – 23