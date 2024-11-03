Halloween Night with The Jesus Lizard at The Longhorn Ballroom

Photos by Dustin Schneider

On Halloween night, The Jesus Lizard made their roaring return to Dallas, marking their first tour in 26 years and a thrilling stop at the Longhorn Ballroom. This tour supports Rack, their latest album, proving they’re still as raw and unrelenting as ever. The venue was packed with fans eager to experience The Jesus Lizard’s signature chaos and energy—something the band delivered with brutal precision.

David Yow, a true frontman force, stalked the stage like a man possessed, his intensity setting the tone for the night. His primal screams, contorted expressions, and unpredictable movements, including a couple of visits into the crowd, had everyone glued to his every move. Duane Denison on guitar was a perfect counterpoint with his angular riffs and impeccable timing, while drummer Mac McNeilly’s thundering beats shook the venue’s walls. David Wm. Sims laid down bass lines that were visceral and bone-rattling, grounding the band’s ferocious sound. This performance was especially nostalgic for Yow and Sims, who last took the Longhorn Ballroom stage with Scratch Acid, opening for none other than Motorhead.

The setlist was a balance of classic songs and tracks from Rack, which meshed seamlessly with the band’s earlier work, showing they haven’t lost a step. From the opening song “Puss” to “Mouthbreather” and “Seasick” the crowd was ignited, and that energy kept going with the new songs showcasing that the band still has fresh, unrelenting fire. The energy was pure, unfiltered, and entirely captivating—showing exactly why The Jesus Lizard has such a legendary status in noise rock.

Opening the night was local favorite Mean Motor Scooter, who delivered an electrifying set and set the tone for the chaos to come. Their high-energy performance primed the crowd perfectly, and earned them a bunch of new fans! The Fort Worth trio captivated the audience, and by the time The Jesus Lizard hit the stage, the bar had been set for a feverish set.

In the end, The Jesus Lizard’s Halloween night show at Longhorn Ballroom was a triumphant return, reaffirming their place as icons of the underground. For fans, it was a rare chance to witness history and be reminded why we waited for this tour.