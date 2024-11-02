18 Pittsburgh Panthers vs #20 SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Is SMU for real?

Over the past 4 years I’ve watched this program grow up right before my eyes. The Mustangs started every season looking as if they would win the conference and play in a major bowl game. SMU would be in the driver’s seat and eventually hit a wall around the 5th or 6th game and go on a losing streak knocking them out of every potential winning scenario for the season. Well, this season is different. These kids are for real. Starting quarterback Preston Stone was injured and back up Kevin Jennings has led this team to the top an undefeated record in conference and a ranking of #20 in the nation. So, the answer is yes! The Mustangs are for real!



Atlantic Coastal Conference Standings

The ACC is all jumbled up right now and that’s a good thing. Only one game separates the top 6 spots at the top of the conference. Clemson, Miami, SMU, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech sit among the best teams in the conference and in the country. SMU is in the 3rd spot right behind Clemson and Miami and above the Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech. I can’t wait to see how this all plays out this season.



Game Info

#18 Pittsburgh Panthers vs #20 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – November 2 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



#18 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-0, 3-0 ACC)

The Panthers was once the cellar dwellers of the conference. Over the past 3 years you could see this program growing by leaps and bounds. The leader of the Panthers is quarterback ELI Holsten. Holsten is a 6’4, 225-pound freshman from Louisiana that will air it out. His favorite target is wide out Konata Mumpfield who leads the team with 473 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Desmond Reid will be a problem. He is averaging 6.1 yards a carry with 3 touchdowns on the ground. Keep an eye on the Panthers defense on the road in Dallas.



#20 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 4-0 ACC)

The Mustangs is a solid team in all three phases of then game. The defense is stingy, the offense is scoring points from anywhere on the field while the special teams (field goals and punting) is among the top tier programs in the country. Quarterback Kevin Jennings is cleared to play and will be looking to lead the Mustang offense to a win at home this week. Players to watch: RB Brashard Smith, TE RJ Maryland, S Isiah Nwokobia and S Ahmaad Moses.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 70% chance of winning at home. Keep in mind that the Panthers are undefeated right now. The over/under is 56.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the heavily favored Mustangs by 8!



Final Score

Mustangs – 35

Panthers – 28