Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Defense! Defense! Defense!

This is where winning starts. Good sound fundamentals of tackling is the key for this team. Long gone are the days when just stopping the ball carrier with simple tackling is gone! Everyone wants to put the big SportsCenter shot on a guy to make one of the top plays at the end of the show. In order to keep an opposing player out of the end zone, it’s simple; you must tackle him. If you stop the ball from crossing the plane of the end zone the other team won’t get 6 points for a touchdown! I could be preaching to the choir, but defense wins championships. In this case, defense will win games for the Dallas Cowboys!

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Indianapolis Colts

Sunday – November 8 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Dallas Cowboys (3-5, 2-2 Away)

Over the past 5 games Dallas is 2-3 with wins over Houston and Philadelphia. The Cowboys have lost very winnable games against Arizona, Green Bay and Tampa Bay. The Cowboys only play in desperation mode in the 4th quarter. Start the game in desperation mode and get a win. In the games they had the lead the defense disappeared! The key for victory will be to play defense to start and on the offensive end establish the run. The x-factor for this game will be how well Dallas uses their tight ends to move the chains. Keep an eye on how well Dak Prescott extends plays outside of the pocket.

Indianapolis Colts (2-6, 1-2 Home)

In their last 5 games the Colts is 1-4 with their only win coming against the Washington Commanders. The Colts will first establish the running game with Jonathan Taylor who leads the team in rushing. He’s actually the best player on the team. He will be the x-factor for the Colts at home. Quarterback Daniel Jones has always played well against Dallas in the past. The Colts will need to apply pressure on defense to make the Cowboys offense uncomfortable. This is a dangerous team right now. They have nothing to lose!

Prediction

The Colts and Cowboys are carbon copies of each other right now. Two wounded teams will come out in a dog-fight Sunday afternoon. This game will come down to how well a team can make the adjustments to get a much-needed win for their organization. ESPN has the Cowboys with a 61.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 7!

Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Colts – 20

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.