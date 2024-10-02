Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



A Look around the NFC

The NFC might just be the best conference in the NFL. True enough that the AFC currently has the Lombardi Trophy on lock, but the NFC will make a push at snatching it away from Kansas City this season. The Commanders, Buccaneers, Lions, Falcons and Saints are looking pretty solid this season. Keep in mind that the NFC South is slated to be one of the toughest divisions in football right now. This game will be the tell all for the NFC South. The winner will have first place in the division. Two veteran quarterbacks will lead their team in battle for Thursday night’s match up in Atlanta, but only one will walk away the winner.



Injury Report

The injury report is a double-edged sword that will either help or hurt a team. Both teams have key players both on offense and defense on the injury report. Overall there are 10 players listed as questionable. When you see a player’s name under questionable it leaves the door open for that player to be activated before the game. Let’s take a closer look at both teams’ injury report for Thursday night. Buccaneers: WR Jalen McMillian, OT Luke Goedeke, WR Trey Palmer, DE Logan Hall and WE Kameron Johnson. Falcons: OT Kaleb McGary, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, RB Bijon Robinson, LB Troy Andersen and C Drew Dalman (IR).



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

Thursday – October 3 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA



Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, 1-0 Away)

Ever since veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded to Tampa Bay from Cleveland, people had so much bad stuff to say about him. Well Mayfield is balling right now. He has 984 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has the Buccaneers hitting on all cylinders. Running back Bucky Irving will be starting this week. He has 203 rushing yards with 1 touchdown. He will need to get his hands on the ball in order to open the passing game. Wide out Chris Godwin leads the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Buccaneers offense on the road.



Atlanta Falcons (2-2, 1-2 Home)

The Falcons are a hit or miss team. They lost by 8 points at home to the Steelers to start the season, then beat the Eagles on the road by 1 on the road. The Falcons followed up that victory with a loss to the Chiefs by 5 points. Last week they hosted division rival New Orleans Saints and got another win. The Falcons lose games in the 4th quarter by committing costly penalties on the defensive side of the ball. The two games they lost were by a combined 13 points. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will lead this team to victory if he can stay upright during this one. The x-factor for a win will be the offensive line. Keep an eye on running back Bijon Robinson who is listed as questionable.

Prediction

ESPN has the Falcons with a 53.9% chance of winning at home Thursday night. The over/under is 41.3, so take the over! I’m taking the Buccaneers by 12! They are the better team right now. Plain and simple.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 31

Falcons – 19