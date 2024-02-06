Super Bowl LVIII Preview: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – February 11 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)



Now it’s time to get down to what we’ve been waiting for! The Super Bowl game. All season football fans have cheered, tailgated and represented their favorite teams. This Sunday will be the finale of the 2023 season heading into the off season. Before we talk about the off season and all of the moves teams have made so far for the upcoming season, we have to crown a champion for this season. Over the past 3 seasons, the San Francisco 49ers has played in three straight NFC Championship games, finally punching their ticket this season to the Big Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have played in six straight AFC Championships games and now have four Super Bowl appearances in that timespan winning two of the so far (LIV and LVII). This game will come down to the quarterback that can make the best adjustments after halftime. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and keys for a victory for both franchises and at the end I will give you some concluding thoughts and my final score prediction.



Pick your poison: The Running Backs!

Both teams have a pretty good ground game. The 49ers have RB Christian McCaffrey who racked up 1459 yards and 14 touchdowns. Keep in mind that he has a rushing touchdown in 25 straight games heading into this contest. Every now and then when sort yardage is a must, look for FB Kyle Juszczyk to get the ball. The Chiefs have a young stud carrying the load for them. RB Isiah Pacheco has 935 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Don’t forget that the Chiefs still have RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the second string back and he’s played in two Super Bowls (winning one) with the team carrying the ball.



Play calling and adjustments

Both coaches are masterminds on offense. The San Francisco 49ers offense is built on misdirection’s and trap blocking which has allowed this team to run the ball and get quick passes into flat to move the chains. Guess what? The Chiefs runs the same offense but implement the tight end position as the main target. The defense for both teams will be under a spotlight. How do you corral Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy? Use a spy in the middle of the field for containment.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are looking to get a win and break their Super Bowl drought. This team has shown that they can win at home and on the road. They have been to the big game a few times but haven’t won since a title since 1994. The last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the 49ers took Brock Purdy with the pick. No one could have predicted the on-field success he’s had. He has 4280 passing yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Purdy will play a huge part of getting a much-needed win for the 49ers organization… if they can earn it. The x-factor will be running back Christian McCaffrey. The offense will give the Chiefs defense a mixture of run and pass with McCaffrey. Players to watch: WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, TE George Kittle and Nick Bosa.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are back trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Head coach Andy Reid will have the Chiefs ready to hoist another Vince Lombardy trophy on Sunday. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have the green light to improvise as needed while running the offense. Mahomes has a chance to further entrench his place in history by winning this game. He along with other back-to-back championship quarterbacks have that “it-factor” under center. Players of his caliber are a generational talent. He has passed for 4183 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He will be the key for the offense along with a few other difference makers. Players to watch: RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton, DT Chris Jones and WR Rashee Rice.



Injury Report

The injury report plays a huge difference in having a complete team competing for the title than having missing pieces. The San Francisco 49ers do not have any players on the injury list heading into this game. The Kansas Chiefs have RB Jerick McKinnon, DE Charles Omenihu and WR Skyy Moore listed on the injury report.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with 59.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet! I’m taking the Chiefs by 10!



Final Score

Chiefs – 34

49ers – 24