Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs SMU Mustangs Preview

Game Info

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 2 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0)

SMU Mustangs (0-0)



This is SMU’s home opener, and the city is gearing up for an exciting season of Mustang football. Last season the Mustangs played some solid ball in and out of conference. They team finished the season with a 7-6 record losing by 1 point to the BYU Cougars in that game. This season has a totally different team but same philosophy. Let’s take a look at this year’s Mustangs and their home opener against LaTech.



Why you should watch this game

For the past 4 years SMU has been on the cusp of turning the corner and becoming a college football powerhouse again. This team will be led by Preston Stone, a relatively unknown quarterback with a winning pedigree. You will want to watch this game, especially if you’re reading this preview.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs beat Florida International last week 22-17 in their home opener. Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 333 yards through the air with a touchdown and an interception. His main receiver Senior Smoke Harris caught 11 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win at home. The x-factor for the Bulldogs will be their offensive line. Keep an eye on center Jonah Brewster from Frisco, Texas. He can play in multiple positions on the Bulldog offensive line.



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs offense have a new signal caller in Preston Stone. Last season, Stone played in some tight games when last year’s quarterback Tanner Mordecai went down due to injury. Stone is from Dallas and will be cheered on by hometown fans this Saturday morning. The Mustangs have a deep team this season with 78% of their roster from the city. Keep an eye on the Mustang defense. This team has interchangeable parts from the defensive line to the safety position. The Mustangs haven’t been this deep in years.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with an 88% chance of winning their home opener! The over/under is 66.5 take the under in this one. The line is -20.0 that’s the safe bet. I’m taking SMU by 13!



Final Score

Mustangs – 30

Bulldogs – 17