Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys

Thursday – November 30 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (6-5, 2-3 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (8-3, 5-0 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys have had their ups and downs this season. Key losses to Arizona, San Francisco and Philadelphia has allowed this team to mesh over the past 7 games because they had to work through their failures. This game will be one of the best games of the season for the Cowboys. Dallas struggles with teams they should blow out. Just because the Seahawks record is 6-5, that means absolutely nothing. They will put up a fight from start to finish. The Cowboys should come out with the mentality of killing a mosquito with an axe. Dallas is undefeated at home this season and needs this win to keep up with the division leading Eagles in the NFC East. Let’s take a closer look at this Thursday Night Football match up deep in the heart of Texas!



What’s the big deal?

The Cowboy’s defense is sitting in the Top 5 in every defensive category this season. It all starts with the defensive line and how they react to their opponent trying to run the ball between the tackles. If Dallas applies pressure to the Seahawks early and often, the Seahawks offense will turn the ball over. Creating turnovers will be huge this game.



Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have been one of those surprising teams in the league this season. They made the playoffs last season yet they have only one win over a quality opponent (Lions). The Seahawks are led by veteran journeyman Geno Smith. He has 2584 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He’s been sacked 27 times this year and Dallas has some guys on that defense known for getting sacks. That being said, there’s a chance RT Abe Lucas could be back. He’ll definitely help out the struggling o-line. The Seahawks offensive line will be tested this week with LB Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence patrolling the line of scrimmage. Players to watch: RB Kenneth Walker III (Questionable), WR DK Metcalf, LB Bobby Wagner and CB Riq Woolen.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys is on a 3-game winning streak. They have wins over the Giants, Panthers and Commanders. The offense looks as if they are clicking on all cylinders while the defense is playing stingy. Dallas has to establish their running game to have any real success. They should come out running the ball during the first series of the game to control the corners and safeties to open up the passing game. Long gone are the days when Seattle was the “Legion of Boom”. Here’s the thing, a wounded team will play lights out because they have nothing to lose. Dallas will need to play physical on both the offensive and defensive line.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 79.5% chance of winning at home Thursday night. The last time Dallas was favored by 70% or more this season, they lost to the Cardinals. Well, this isn’t that team and Dallas will beat the Seahawks by 17! Dallas is just the better team!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Seahawks – 13