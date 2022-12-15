San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Thursday – December 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lumen Field – Seattle, WA



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (9-4, 3-3 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (7-6, 3-3 Home)



San Francisco is one of the best teams in football. They have used three different quarterbacks this season and are now sitting at the top of their division with a 9-4 record. The Seattle Seahawks are trying to find some type of footing at 7-6. Let’s take a closer look at this Thursday Night Football matchup.



What’s going on here?

Every year the last pick of the draft is named, “Mr. Irrelevant!” Brock Purdy is the 3rd quarterback starting for the 49ers this season. If you cared to remember, he was a really good quarterback at Iowa State but has made a mark last week by spanking Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at home. Also Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks has reignited his career surprising many football pundits and fantasy football fans.



San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Brock Purdy made his first start for the 49ers last week against the Buccaneers and destroyed Tom Brady at home. He played a damn near perfect game. He went 16-21, 185 yards with 2 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing. He will miss wide receiver Deebo Samuels, but he has Christian McCaffrey to take the lead this week on the road. The x-factor will be the 49ers defense.



Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are a game and a half behind the 49ers in the NFC West standings. In Seattle’s last 5 games they are 2 and 3 with wins over the Rams and Cardinals. They dropped 2 winnable games to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The Raiders game was a nail-biter in overtime which proved that leadership on the field will be key for this team. All three losses were within a score. Expect to Seahawks to dig deep knowing that playoff implications are on the line. The x-factor for Seattle will be the play of quarterback Geno Smith using his legs and completing accurate passes.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a slim chance of winning on the road. This game has playoff seeding impact along with a division lead for San Francisco. Expect a battle royale. I’m taking Seattle by 3!



Final Score

Seattle – 31

49ers – 28