Dallas Mavericks: Navigating Choppy Waters

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Dallas Won A Pair of Games!?!

Last week the Dallas Mavericks dropped 3 games to the Rockets, Cavaliers and Grizzlies before going on a 2-game winning streak against the Lakers and Trail Blazers. Dallas is currently in 5th place in the Western conference right behind the Denver Nuggets at 23-15 and a game and a half ahead of the LA Lakers at 20-16. Dallas is sitting in 3rd place in the Southwest Division, 3 games behind the Houston Rockets. Can you believe that the Mavericks did this without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving will his return on January 17. The Mavericks have 3 games this week. They have 2 home games against the Nuggets and Thunder with one game on the road against the Pelicans in New Orleans.



The Injury Bug

Dallas went 2-1 without Kyrie Irving and 4-9 without Luka playing over the past month. The team had some key veterans step up and score some huge baskets to keep the ship afloat in their absence. Luka’s return will be on February 2. Choppy waters for the team for another couple of weeks or so. Dante Exum who has also been out for extended period of time will return on January 17 with Kyrie. I’m not sure if he will get some playing time but his return will shake up things on the bench if he does.



Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – 1/14 – 8:30 p.m. – TV: TNT/TRUTV/Max

This will be the last matchup between the Mavericks and Nuggets this season. The Mavericks are 1-2 against the Nuggets this season. Dallas will need to come out and try to contain Nikola Jokic on the offensive end. He will be the x-factor for the Nuggets. The Mavs bench will need to score at least 60 points to have a chance at home. Player matchup: Denver’s center Nikola Jokic versus Mavericks center! I’m taking the Nuggets by 10+. Final Score: Nuggets 129 – Mavericks 118



Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Wednesday – 1/15 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Dallas won the first meeting at home back in November 132 – 91. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be on the floor for New Orleans in this one. Dallas will need to create turnovers and score easy baskets in transition. The Pelicans are a better team with Williamson having the ball in his hands. Player matchup: Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie vs Pelicans CJ McCollum. I’m taking Dallas by 15! Final Score: Mavericks 121 – Pelicans 100



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – 1/17 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

Dallas will have their hands full with the Thunder at home. Oklahoma is the best team in the Western Conference at 32-6. Dallas will keep this one close especially with the return of Kyrie Irving. Look for this game to be a dog fight from start to finish. Player match up: Mavericks Kyrie Irving vs Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I’m taking the Thunder by 5! This game can go either way! Final Score: Thunder 120 – Mavericks 115

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

Monday – 1/20 – 11:00 a.m. – NBA TV

Early in the morning for this one. Anytime there is a tip-off before noon locally (DFW tine) I get worried that the Mavs players won’t be fully alert. Sure these athletes are professionals but our sleep cycles are impacted and the team is on the road dealing with hotel life. Get ready for some LaMelo Ball bringing his game. The game will be closer than what most people think. I believe the Mavericks will grind out a win. Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Hornets 99