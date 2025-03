Renegades start strong, defeat Brahmas 33-9

ARL 1 4:49 D.Smith rushed left tackle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 0-6

ARL 1 4:45 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Cannella for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 0-8

SA 2 9:47 D.De La Haye 39 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-C.Lyons, Holder-B.Wing. 3-8

ARL 2 9:36 K.Ballage rushed right tackle for 77 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 3-14

ARL 2 9:24 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Burnett for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 3-16

ARL 3 4:49 D.Smith rushed left guard for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld. 3-22

ARL 3 4:39 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Burnett for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 3-24

ARL 4 10:16 D.Smith rushed up the middle for 1 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 3-30

ARL 4 10:11 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by S.Green for yards. Tackled by B.Keyes at SA 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 3-30

SA 4 4:15 J.Lovett rushed up the middle for 12 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 9-30

SA 4 4:09 THREE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Mond steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short left intended for G. Ward. THREE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 9-30