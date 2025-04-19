Renegades score 14 in the 4th, defeat St Louis 30-15

|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
T
|STL 3
|3
|9
|0
|15
|ARL 16
|0
|0
|14
|30
Scoring Summary
|
Team
|
Qtr
|
Clock
|
Play
|
Score
|ARL
|1
|12:40
|M.Wilkins rushed up the middle for -4 yards. M.Wilkins FUMBLES, forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by ARL-C.Odom at STL 39. TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|0-6
|ARL
|1
|12:25
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by I.Winstead for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|0-8
|STL
|1
|8:32
|R.Blankenship 55 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|3-8
|ARL
|1
|1:38
|L.Perez pass short middle complete. Catch made by J.Payton for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|3-14
|ARL
|1
|1:30
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Vaughns for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|3-16
|STL
|2
|3:14
|R.Blankenship 31 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|6-16
|STL
|3
|11:34
|R.Blankenship 53 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|9-16
|STL
|3
|3:25
|L.Perez pass short right INTERCEPTED at STL 44. Intercepted by W.Harvey at STL 44. TOUCHDOWN.
|15-16
|STL
|3
|3:13
|ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Saylors rushed right guard to ARL 2 for yards. Tackled by A.Bledsoe at ARL 2. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|15-16
|ARL
|4
|13:47
|D.Hunter rushed right tackle for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN.
|15-22
|ARL
|4
|13:41
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short left intended for S.Green. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|15-22
|ARL
|4
|00:33
|M.Duggan pass short left INTERCEPTED at ARL End Zone. Intercepted by A.Harris at ARL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN. St. Louis challenged the potential foul and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by STL.
|15-28
|ARL
|4
|00:15
|TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|15-30