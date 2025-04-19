News Ticker

Renegades score 14 in the 4th, defeat St Louis 30-15

April 19, 2025 99 Reclass - Blitz Weekly Archives, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1
2
3
4
T
STL     3 3 9 0 15
ARL    16 0 0 14 30

Scoring Summary

Team
Qtr
Clock
Play
Score
ARL 1 12:40 M.Wilkins rushed up the middle for -4 yards. M.Wilkins FUMBLES, forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by ARL-C.Odom at STL 39. TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld. 0-6
ARL 1 12:25 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by I.Winstead for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 0-8
STL 1 8:32 R.Blankenship 55 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter. 3-8
ARL 1 1:38 L.Perez pass short middle complete. Catch made by J.Payton for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 3-14
ARL 1 1:30 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Vaughns for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 3-16
STL 2 3:14 R.Blankenship 31 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter. 6-16
STL 3 11:34 R.Blankenship 53 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Matheson, Holder-S.Hofrichter. 9-16
STL 3 3:25 L.Perez pass short right INTERCEPTED at STL 44. Intercepted by W.Harvey at STL 44. TOUCHDOWN. 15-16
STL 3 3:13 ONE-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Saylors rushed right guard to ARL 2 for yards. Tackled by A.Bledsoe at ARL 2. ONE-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 15-16
ARL 4 13:47 D.Hunter rushed right tackle for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. 15-22
ARL 4 13:41 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Pass incomplete short left intended for S.Green. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. 15-22
ARL 4 00:33 M.Duggan pass short left INTERCEPTED at ARL End Zone. Intercepted by A.Harris at ARL End Zone. TOUCHDOWN. St. Louis challenged the potential foul and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by STL. 15-28
ARL 4 00:15 TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Perez steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Payton for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. 15-30

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly