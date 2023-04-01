Renegades lose to the Sea Dragons 24-15

|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Passing 1st downs
|10
|11
|Rushing 1st downs
|8
|10
|1st downs from penalties
|2
|1
|3rd down efficiency
|7-12
|3-9
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Plays
|56
|56
|Total Yards
|371
|339
|Total Drives
|8
|8
|Yards per Play
|6.6
|6.1
|Passing
|256
|215
|Comp-Att
|21-32
|20-30
|Yards per pass
|7.5
|6.9
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|2-10
|1-3
|Rushing
|115
|124
|Rushing Attempts
|22
|25
|Yards per rush
|5.2
|5.0
|Penalties
|3-22
|4-38
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles lost
|0
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|1
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|0
|0
|Possession
|29:31
|30:29
Scoring Summary
|1st Quarter
|SEA
|ARL
|
FG
9:27
Dominik Eberle 44 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 5:33
|3
|0
|
FG
1:43
Taylor Russolino 36 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 56 yards, 7:44
|3
|3
|2nd Quarter
|SEA
|ARL
|
FG
12:18
Dominik Eberle 33 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 4:25
|6
|3
|
TD
5:01
Darius Bradwell 2 Yd Run (Darius Bradwell Run for One-Point Conversion)
3 plays, 57 yards, 1:08
|13
|3
|
TD
1:01
De’Veon Smith 1 Yd Run (One-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
9 plays, 72 yards, 3:59
|13
|9
|
TD
0:08
Josh Gordon 24 Yd pass from Ben DiNucci (Ben DiNucci Pass to Juwan Green for Two-Point Conversion)
6 plays, 76 yards, 0:53
|21
|9
|4th Quarter
|SEA
|ARL
|
FG
6:45
Dominik Eberle 48 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 49 yards, 7:00
|24
|9
|
TD
2:18
De’Veon Smith 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
8 plays, 72 yards, 4:28
|24
|15