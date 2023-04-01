News Ticker

Renegades lose to the Sea Dragons 24-15

April 1, 2023 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Football, Galleries, Sports, XFL

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Team Stats
1st Downs 20 22
Passing 1st downs 10 11
Rushing 1st downs 8 10
1st downs from penalties 2 1
3rd down efficiency 7-12 3-9
4th down efficiency 0-0 2-3
Total Plays 56 56
Total Yards 371 339
Total Drives 8 8
Yards per Play 6.6 6.1
Passing 256 215
Comp-Att 21-32 20-30
Yards per pass 7.5 6.9
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Sacks-Yards Lost 2-10 1-3
Rushing 115 124
Rushing Attempts 22 25
Yards per rush 5.2 5.0
Penalties 3-22 4-38
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles lost 0 0
Interceptions thrown 1 1
Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0
Possession 29:31 30:29

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter SEA ARL
FG
9:27
Dominik Eberle 44 Yd Field Goal
9 plays, 34 yards, 5:33
 3 0
FG
1:43
Taylor Russolino 36 Yd Field Goal
14 plays, 56 yards, 7:44
 3 3
 
 
2nd Quarter SEA ARL
FG
12:18
Dominik Eberle 33 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 60 yards, 4:25
 6 3
TD
5:01
Darius Bradwell 2 Yd Run (Darius Bradwell Run for One-Point Conversion)
3 plays, 57 yards, 1:08
 13 3
TD
1:01
De’Veon Smith 1 Yd Run (One-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
9 plays, 72 yards, 3:59
 13 9
TD
0:08
Josh Gordon 24 Yd pass from Ben DiNucci (Ben DiNucci Pass to Juwan Green for Two-Point Conversion)
6 plays, 76 yards, 0:53
 21 9
 
 
4th Quarter SEA ARL
FG
6:45
Dominik Eberle 48 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 49 yards, 7:00
 24 9
TD
2:18
De’Veon Smith 2 Yd Run (Two-Point Pass Conversion Failed)
8 plays, 72 yards, 4:28
 24 15

